Plough Sunday Service: A Celebration of Farming and Food Production

On January 14, 2024, Ripon Cathedral will host a special service dedicated to celebrating and supporting farming families and businesses involved in food production and countryside management. The Plough Sunday Service, backed by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, is open to all, symbolizing the societal acknowledgment of agriculture’s importance.

Plough Sunday Service: A Tradition Rooted in History

The Plough Sunday Service has historical roots and is a tradition revived by the Victorians. It anticipates the sowing season, hinting at the subsequent harvest. The service is a testament to the collective efforts of British farmers and food producers who ensure the nation’s food supply. The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, will lead the service, featuring an address by the Bishop of Ripon, Anna Eltringham.

Farming in the Face of Change

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society underscores its commitment to supporting farmers, who are currently grappling with new government policies, innovative farmland management, and diversification amidst political and climate uncertainties. The society rolls out various initiatives such as the Great Yorkshire Show, training programs, and bursaries for farmers. Recently, the society introduced the Goodall Agri-Development Pathway program, aiming to nurture the next generation of farmers.

Highlights of the Plough Sunday Service

The Plough Sunday Service will include blessings for those who till the land, readings by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, and performances by the Highside Longsword Dancers. The service will also feature a ploughshare presentation by the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs and a tractor display. Before the service, attendees can enjoy hot pork rolls and drinks. Proceeds from the event will support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), a charity dedicated to aiding farming individuals in England and Wales.