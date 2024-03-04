Pixies Announce Paz Lenchantin's Departure, Welcome Emma Richardson as New Bassist

In a recent statement, iconic rock band Pixies revealed the departure of longtime bassist Paz Lenchantin, who has been part of the band since 2014, and announced Emma Richardson as her replacement. Lenchantin, known for her contributions to three Pixies albums, is leaving to focus on her own projects, while Richardson, formerly of Band of Skulls, prepares for her worldwide touring debut with the band.

Advertisment

End of an Era: Lenchantin's Contributions to Pixies

Paz Lenchantin first joined Pixies after the departure of Kim Shattuck and quickly became an integral part of the band's sound, contributing to albums such as Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie, and Doggerel. Her musical talent extended beyond her work with Pixies, as Lenchantin also collaborated with notable acts like Silver Jews and A Perfect Circle, and played on records for Queens of the Stone Age and Jenny Lewis. The band expressed their gratitude for Paz's contributions and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Welcoming Emma Richardson: A New Chapter Begins

Advertisment

Emma Richardson, known for her role in the rock band Band of Skulls, steps in as the new bassist for Pixies. Richardson left Band of Skulls in 2022 after contributing to five albums and briefly collaborated with frontman Russell Marsden on a duo project. Her addition to the Pixies lineup marks a significant transition for the band as they prepare for their upcoming 'Bossanova x Trompe Le Monde' European tour. Fans are eager to see how Richardson's dynamic presence and musical style will integrate with Pixies' iconic sound.

Looking Ahead: Pixies' European Tour and Festival Dates

The 'Bossanova x Trompe Le Monde' European tour represents a major milestone for the Pixies and their fans, with Emma Richardson making her worldwide touring debut. The tour will kick off in Dublin, with subsequent performances at notable venues including the Albert Hall in Manchester and London's Kentish Town Forum. Additionally, Pixies are scheduled to return this summer for festival appearances at Victorious in Portsmouth and All Points East in London, promising an exciting year for both the band and their followers.