Energy

Phoenix Energy and Action Renewables Push for Decarbonisation with New Carbon Reduction Grant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Phoenix Energy, in collaboration with Action Renewables, has launched a novel Carbon Reduction Grant in Northern Ireland. This initiative offers £400 cashback to households choosing to transition from traditional oil or solid fuel heating systems to more efficient natural gas systems. The grant is specifically targeted at households with a total annual income of less than £55,000.

Efficient Natural Gas Systems: A Step towards Decarbonisation

The central aim of this initiative is to encourage households to upgrade their central heating systems, leading to a significant reduction in carbon emissions. This aligns with the broader global movement towards decarbonisation and the commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions. Kailash Chada, Phoenix Energy’s Chief Executive, underlined the environmental benefits of natural gas systems, which are designed to emit up to 50% less carbon than outdated oil systems.

Renewable Gases: The Future of Energy

In addition to promoting the shift to natural gas, Phoenix Energy is also exploring the incorporation of renewable gases such as biomethane into their network. This move will further contribute to a decrease in carbon emissions and is a significant step towards achieving the 2030 carbon emissions target set by Northern Ireland.

Streamlined Application Process and Collaborative Support

The application process for the Carbon Reduction Grant has been made straightforward to encourage maximum participation. Phoenix Energy urges eligible households to apply for the grant and schedule an appointment with an Energy Advisor to discuss the transition. Terry Waugh, the Chief Executive of Action Renewables, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and assured customers of full support from both Phoenix advisors and the Action Renewables team throughout the transition process.

Energy United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

