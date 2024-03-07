Phillips London Art Sale Fetches £10.9m: Warhol's Princess Diana Portrait Sets Record

Phillips's London auction of 20th-century and contemporary art, held on a bustling Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2024, brought in a notable £10.9m before fees, slightly below its anticipated range. The sale was marked by Andy Warhol's Portrait of Princess Diana, which not only topped the auction but also set a new record for the artist's portrayals of the late royal, cementing the event's significance in the art market.

Highlights and Disappointments

The auction kicked off with strong sales, including Alia Ahmad's Malga - The Place In Which We Gather (2022), which quadrupled its low estimate. However, not all lots met expectations; Cecily Brown's Luck Just Kissed You Hello (2013) and Yayoi Kusama's INFINITY-NETS (ZXSSAO) (2008) fell short of their low estimates. Despite these setbacks, the auction saw spirited bidding across 31 countries and established new auction records for artists Jesse Mockrin and Kehinde Wiley, showcasing the global appeal and dynamic nature of the art market.

Auction Records and Guarantees

Several lots were buoyed by house guarantees, ensuring a safety net for both the auction house and consignors. Noteworthy sales included Sigmar Polke's Silberner Zwilling (1975) and Barbara Hepworth's Four Figures Waiting (1968), both attracting significant attention and competitive bidding. The strategy of third-party guarantees also paid off for works like Mickalene Thomas's Keri On (2009) and Alighiero Boetti's Aerei (1988), further highlighting the diverse range of art on offer and the robust mechanisms in place to support high-value lots.

Global Participation and Future Prospects

Phillips's head of 20th century and contemporary art in Europe, Olivia Thornton, expressed satisfaction with the auction's results, emphasizing the global participation and the enthusiastic bidding that characterized the sale. Looking ahead, Phillips anticipates its upcoming auction in New York this May, with the art community and collectors eagerly awaiting another showcase of exceptional works. This sale not only reflects the current state of the art market but also sets the stage for future auctions, where the interplay of artist renown, market trends, and global participation will continue to define success.

The recent Phillips auction in London underscores the enduring allure and market value of contemporary art, with Andy Warhol's Portrait of Princess Diana leading the charge. As the art world looks forward, it remains to be seen how these trends will evolve, particularly as auction houses adapt to changing dynamics and collectors' tastes. What remains clear is the art market's capacity for surprise, resilience, and the celebration of artistic genius across eras and styles.