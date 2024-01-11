en English
Business

Oil Price Drop Drives Petrol to Lowest in Over Two Years

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
In a welcomed turn of events, petrol prices have plummeted to their lowest in over two years, offering consumers respite from the economic strain of soaring fuel costs. The drop is attributed to the decline in oil prices, which had previously spiked due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The average cost of a liter of petrol now stands at 139.97p, a stark contrast to the record high of 191.53p in the United Kingdom in the summer of 2022.

Impact on Consumers and Economy

For drivers and businesses alike, the decline in petrol prices translates to substantial savings. The cost of filling a typical 55-litre fuel tank has fallen by more than £28, easing the burden on consumers’ daily expenses. This respite, however, is overshadowed by concerns that forecourt owners might not be passing on the full benefits of lower wholesale prices to customers.

Global Oil Prices and Market Fluctuations

The fluctuations in oil prices have a direct bearing on the cost of petrol. The heightened prices witnessed in the past were a result of geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the global oil supply. The war in Ukraine significantly impacted oil prices, causing them to soar and subsequently leading to a rise in petrol prices.

Significance of the Downward Trend

The downward trend in petrol prices signals a shift from the past scenario. It represents a momentary relief amid escalating living costs. However, it’s important to note that the global oil market remains volatile, and any potential impact of future geopolitical events on oil prices could once again affect petrol prices. The current drop in petrol prices, while significant, should be viewed in the context of this broader market volatility.

Business Economy Energy United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

