en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Petrofac Limited Reveals Major Change in Shareholdings

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Petrofac Limited Reveals Major Change in Shareholdings

On January 10, 2024, a seismic shift occurred in the major shareholdings of Petrofac Limited, a prime service provider to the global oil and gas production and processing industry. Petrofac Limited announced that it had received a notification, pursuant to the standard form TR-1, from Schroders Plc, the London Wall-based entity. This regulatory announcement, which was disseminated by EQS Group, was made in adherence with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) norms in the UK.

Notification Details and Implications

The notification aimed to disclose a significant event that led to an altered breakdown of voting rights, triggered by the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. The issuer in focus is Petrofac Ltd, a non-UK issuer, as outlined in the form. Schroders Plc crossed a significant threshold on November 30, 2023, notifying Petrofac Limited the following day.

A Change in the Balance of Power

Post this event, Schroders Plc’s total positions in Petrofac Limited were disclosed to be 3.747961% of voting rights linked with shares and 0.029822% via financial instruments. This amounts to a total of 3.777783% of the total voting rights. The voting rights are connected with the ISIN code GB00B0H2K534. It’s noteworthy that this represents a reduction from the previous notification where Schroders Plc held 9.460690%.

Underlying Financial Instruments

Delving deeper into the financial instruments, it’s disclosed that 155,689 voting rights, constituting 0.029822% of the total voting rights, are procured through a Contract for Difference (CFD) with cash settlement. The announcement wrapped up with administrative information, including the place and date of completion, which was London on December 1, 2023.

This significant change in the major shareholdings of Petrofac Limited underlines the shifting sands of power within the financial landscape, with potential implications for the future strategic direction of the company. As the regulatory disclosure concluded, Petrofac Limited was identified as solely responsible for the announcement’s content.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
The year 2024 has ushered in a tide of uncertainty for the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market, as multiple factors converge to shape a complex outlook. With the U.S. ramping up its natural gas liquids production and the petrochemical sector’s demand remaining stagnant, the sector is grappling with concerns of oversupply and low demand.
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
Waterlooville Desolation: A Harbinger of UK High Street Decline?
3 mins ago
Waterlooville Desolation: A Harbinger of UK High Street Decline?
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
4 mins ago
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
TG Therapeutics' Multiple Sclerosis Drug Briumvi Surpasses Sales Expectations
45 seconds ago
TG Therapeutics' Multiple Sclerosis Drug Briumvi Surpasses Sales Expectations
Dippin' Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership
2 mins ago
Dippin' Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
2 mins ago
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Approves Zelsuvmi: A Game-Changer for Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment
43 seconds
FDA Approves Zelsuvmi: A Game-Changer for Molluscum Contagiosum Treatment
Securing Healthcare in the Cloud: The Dual Defense of CSPM and ASPM
1 min
Securing Healthcare in the Cloud: The Dual Defense of CSPM and ASPM
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
1 min
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
3 mins
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
4 mins
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
6 mins
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
6 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
7 mins
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
7 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app