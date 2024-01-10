Petrofac Limited Reveals Major Change in Shareholdings

On January 10, 2024, a seismic shift occurred in the major shareholdings of Petrofac Limited, a prime service provider to the global oil and gas production and processing industry. Petrofac Limited announced that it had received a notification, pursuant to the standard form TR-1, from Schroders Plc, the London Wall-based entity. This regulatory announcement, which was disseminated by EQS Group, was made in adherence with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) norms in the UK.

Notification Details and Implications

The notification aimed to disclose a significant event that led to an altered breakdown of voting rights, triggered by the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. The issuer in focus is Petrofac Ltd, a non-UK issuer, as outlined in the form. Schroders Plc crossed a significant threshold on November 30, 2023, notifying Petrofac Limited the following day.

A Change in the Balance of Power

Post this event, Schroders Plc’s total positions in Petrofac Limited were disclosed to be 3.747961% of voting rights linked with shares and 0.029822% via financial instruments. This amounts to a total of 3.777783% of the total voting rights. The voting rights are connected with the ISIN code GB00B0H2K534. It’s noteworthy that this represents a reduction from the previous notification where Schroders Plc held 9.460690%.

Underlying Financial Instruments

Delving deeper into the financial instruments, it’s disclosed that 155,689 voting rights, constituting 0.029822% of the total voting rights, are procured through a Contract for Difference (CFD) with cash settlement. The announcement wrapped up with administrative information, including the place and date of completion, which was London on December 1, 2023.

This significant change in the major shareholdings of Petrofac Limited underlines the shifting sands of power within the financial landscape, with potential implications for the future strategic direction of the company. As the regulatory disclosure concluded, Petrofac Limited was identified as solely responsible for the announcement’s content.