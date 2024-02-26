Peterborough Welcomes New Shop with Alcohol Licence Amid Local Concerns

In the heart of Peterborough, a new shop, Uni Off Licence, located at 32 St John's Street, has sparked a mix of anticipation and concern as it secures a licence to sell alcohol, despite vocal opposition from nearby BP garage employees. This unfolding story encapsulates not just a business development, but a community's struggle to balance growth with the wellbeing of its residents.

A New Entrant Amidst Safety Concerns

At the crux of this development is the concern voiced by Dominic Perera and Nandan Kumar, employees at the neighboring BP garage. They fear an increase in crime, antisocial behavior, vandalism, graffiti, and traffic congestion. Particularly, issues such as parking, pedestrian safety near a primary school, and the hindrance of deliveries due to obstructive parking have been highlighted as potential consequences of the new shop's operation. These concerns are deeply rooted in the community's experience and the desire to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all.

The Counter Argument: A Case for Economic Growth

Zarif Akbari, representing the applicant Polish Shop Ltd, presented a robust defense, suggesting that the objections might be influenced by a conflict of interest, yet emphasizing the health and safety concerns as paramount. Akbari pointed to the recent approvals of similar shops by the council's planning department, arguing for consistency in decision-making. Furthermore, he minimized the potential antisocial impacts by detailing conditions attached to the licence, such as restrictions on the sale of super-strength drinks and single alcohol units. This, he argued, would ensure that the shop, whose inventory would predominantly consist of English groceries and only about 10% alcohol, would not exacerbate the concerns raised.

Striking a Delicate Balance

The decision by Peterborough City Council to grant Uni Off Licence its alcohol licence shines a light on the broader challenges faced by communities across the UK in fostering economic growth while safeguarding against potential social issues. This story, while specific to Peterborough, underscores the delicate balance between progress and preservation. As the shop prepares to open its doors, the community watches on, hopeful yet cautious, about the impact this new business will have on the fabric of their daily lives.