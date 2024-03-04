Peterborough City Council Reports Rising Gender Pay Gap, Ethnicity Gap Narrows in 2023

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has recorded its highest gender pay gap in five years, with a notable increase from the previous year, amidst efforts to bridge the gap. The council also reported a slight decrease in its ethnicity pay gap, highlighting its ongoing commitment to equality and diversity within its workforce.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Gender Pay Gap

The recent data released by PCC shows a gender pay gap of £1.27 per hour on average, a significant rise from 71 pence last year. This disparity does not imply that men and women are paid differently for the same work but indicates a higher concentration of men in top-earning positions and women in lower-earning roles. Despite this increase, PCC's gender pay gap still falls below the national average for public sector employees, which stands at 11.5 percent. This year's figures reflect a gender pay gap of 6.1 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in 2022.

Exploring the Ethnicity Pay Gap

Advertisment

Alongside gender, PCC also examines its ethnicity pay gap, which has shown improvement over the past year. White employees earn, on average, £1.76 more per hour than their counterparts from ethnic minority backgrounds, a decrease from a £2.03 difference last year. However, PCC highlights the difficulty in presenting accurate figures for ethnicity due to self-reporting and a significant number of employees not sharing their ethnicity data. Despite these challenges, the council remains determined to address both gender and ethnicity pay disparities through various initiatives.

Commitment to Equality and Diversity

PCC is actively working towards reducing pay gaps through equal pay audits and offering opportunities for professional development, including apprenticeships and qualifications, especially in sectors dominated by female employees such as social care and education. Furthermore, the council promotes flexible working arrangements to support employees with caring responsibilities, requiring a minimum office presence of two days a week. These efforts are part of PCC's broader commitment to ensuring fairness and eliminating bias in pay and recruitment processes.

As the council prepares to discuss these reports in an upcoming meeting, it is clear that while progress has been made in some areas, significant challenges remain. The intricate dynamics of the workforce, influenced by gender and ethnicity, necessitate a continued and focused effort from PCC and other public sector entities. Addressing these disparities not only fosters a more inclusive and equitable working environment but also reflects a commitment to social justice and equality at the heart of public service.