Peterborough Cathedral Celebrates IWD with 'Remarkable Women Tours' This Weekend

Peterborough Cathedral is set to mark International Women's Day (IWD) by hosting its 'Remarkable Women Tours' on March 8 and 9, inviting the public to explore the significant impact women have had on the history and culture of Peterborough. These tours, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, are designed not only to celebrate the achievements of women but also to inspire a deeper appreciation for their roles in shaping local heritage. Alex Carton, Head of Education at Peterborough Cathedral, emphasizes that the tours reflect the essence of IWD by honoring women's contributions to society.

Empowering Narratives

The 'Remarkable Women Tours' offer an opportunity for attendees to engage with the stories of women who have played pivotal roles in Peterborough's development. From historical figures to contemporary leaders, these women's tales are often untold, and the tours aim to bring their contributions to light. The event underscores the importance of recognizing and celebrating women's achievements across all spheres of life, aligning with the global observance of International Women's Day.

International Women's Day: A Century of Progress

Historically, IWD has been celebrated for over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 attracting more than a million participants. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide, while also highlighting the ongoing struggle for gender equality. The 'Remarkable Women Tours' at Peterborough Cathedral offer a unique lens through which to view the progress made over the years, as well as the challenges that remain.

Join the Celebration

With tours beginning at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday, visitors will have the chance to explore the cathedral through a different perspective, guided by knowledgeable staff who will share the stories of these influential women. Those interested in participating in this enlightening experience are encouraged to book their place by visiting Remarkable Women Tour - Peterborough Cathedral. This event not only serves as a tribute to the remarkable women of Peterborough but also as an inspiration for future generations to continue advocating for women's rights and contributions in all areas of life.

As the 'Remarkable Women Tours' unfold this weekend, they remind us of the enduring strength and resilience of women throughout history. By highlighting the diverse roles women have played, Peterborough Cathedral's initiative encourages ongoing dialogue and action towards achieving gender equality. This celebration is a testament to the progress made and the journey that still lies ahead, inviting everyone to reflect on the significant impact women have made and continue to make in shaping our world.