Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach

Peter Waggott, founder of Vertical Motives Consultancy, has embarked on a mission to revolutionize the sales industry’s traditional ethos. His firm, established in 2015 in Carnoustie, is an embodiment of his vision to inject a customer-first approach in sales training, a stark contrast to the sales-driven priority of large global organizations. This journey of transforming the sales narrative, starting from a place of frustration and evolving into a thriving business, is a testament to Waggott’s unwavering commitment.

Navigating Entrepreneurship

Waggott’s entrepreneurial voyage has been shaped by a diverse international work experience spanning various sectors and the enlightening mentorship of Sandy McCurdy. Despite initial hurdles, such as losing sight of his core proposition, he managed to steer his venture towards growth and stability. Today, he takes immense pride in his role as the founder of the UK Universities Sales Competition, a platform that fosters young talent in the sales arena.

Future Goals and Challenges

One of Waggott’s prime future objectives is to incorporate sales modules into university curricula, underscoring the importance of early sales education. However, the rising costs associated with maintaining a balance between online and face-to-face training modules pose a significant challenge. In this context, he suggests that the government could play a pivotal role in supporting businesses by investing in improving public transport facilities.

A Glimpse into Personal Life

Outside his professional realm, Waggott is an avid golfer and reader, with his current reading list featuring ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and ‘A Path Through The Jungle.’ Documentaries and podcasts also serve as fountains of inspiration for his workshops. His lifestyle has seen a shift towards using public transport more frequently, even though he harbors a dream to own an Aston Martin DB9. However, his greatest joy lies in spending quality time with his family, a testament to his balanced approach to life and work.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

