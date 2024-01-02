Peter Roberts Steers Ampleforth College to Recovery After Troubled Past

In a remarkable turnaround story, Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire, often referred to as the ‘Catholic Eton,’ has risen from the ashes of a troubled past, steered by the steady hand of Peter Roberts, a retired and highly respected school leader. The school, once tainted by safeguarding failures that triggered a temporary ban on admissions in 2020, has now been declared ‘good’ by Ofsted, marking a significant leap from its former ‘inadequate’ status that put its pupils ‘at risk of harm.’

Peter Roberts: The Catalyst of Change

Roberts, who took up the mantle of headship from Robin Dyer, has played a pivotal role in this transformation. He acknowledges Dyer’s initial efforts but remains humble about the progress achieved under his own leadership. His mission to save the school from the aftermath of a sex abuse scandal, a dark chapter that brought it under the scrutiny of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse (IICSA), has been both challenging and rewarding.

Revamping Safeguarding Measures

One of the significant steps taken by Roberts was to establish clear boundaries between the monastery and the school. Today, a wall separates the two, symbolising a strong commitment to safeguarding the students. This move, among other rigorous measures, has been instrumental in restoring the faith of stakeholders in the school’s leadership and management.

Outreach and Collaboration

Beyond safeguarding reforms, Roberts has also reinforced the school’s commitment to outreach and collaboration with Catholic state schools. He has introduced bursaries for sixth-form places, a move that enriches the educational experience at Ampleforth by fostering diversity and inclusivity.

With around 400 students, predominantly Catholic, and a significant international presence, Ampleforth is now charting a path towards recovery. Balancing pastoral care with business viability is the new norm at the school, under the watchful eyes of Roberts. The head’s past experience of teaching Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lends him a unique perspective on the potential impact of policy changes on independent schools like Ampleforth.