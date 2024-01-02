en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Peter Roberts Steers Ampleforth College to Recovery After Troubled Past

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Peter Roberts Steers Ampleforth College to Recovery After Troubled Past

In a remarkable turnaround story, Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire, often referred to as the ‘Catholic Eton,’ has risen from the ashes of a troubled past, steered by the steady hand of Peter Roberts, a retired and highly respected school leader. The school, once tainted by safeguarding failures that triggered a temporary ban on admissions in 2020, has now been declared ‘good’ by Ofsted, marking a significant leap from its former ‘inadequate’ status that put its pupils ‘at risk of harm.’

Peter Roberts: The Catalyst of Change

Roberts, who took up the mantle of headship from Robin Dyer, has played a pivotal role in this transformation. He acknowledges Dyer’s initial efforts but remains humble about the progress achieved under his own leadership. His mission to save the school from the aftermath of a sex abuse scandal, a dark chapter that brought it under the scrutiny of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse (IICSA), has been both challenging and rewarding.

Revamping Safeguarding Measures

One of the significant steps taken by Roberts was to establish clear boundaries between the monastery and the school. Today, a wall separates the two, symbolising a strong commitment to safeguarding the students. This move, among other rigorous measures, has been instrumental in restoring the faith of stakeholders in the school’s leadership and management.

Outreach and Collaboration

Beyond safeguarding reforms, Roberts has also reinforced the school’s commitment to outreach and collaboration with Catholic state schools. He has introduced bursaries for sixth-form places, a move that enriches the educational experience at Ampleforth by fostering diversity and inclusivity.

With around 400 students, predominantly Catholic, and a significant international presence, Ampleforth is now charting a path towards recovery. Balancing pastoral care with business viability is the new norm at the school, under the watchful eyes of Roberts. The head’s past experience of teaching Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lends him a unique perspective on the potential impact of policy changes on independent schools like Ampleforth.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shaping Equitable STEM Education: Kelly Neiles at the Helm

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Power of Non-traditional Education: A Global Perspective

By Geeta Pillai

Iowa Community Colleges See Rise in Enrollment for 2023

By Nitish Verma

Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Delays in Nationwide Deployment of Electric School Buses: EP ...
@Education · 6 mins
Potential Delays in Nationwide Deployment of Electric School Buses: EP ...
heart comment 0
Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads

By Safak Costu

Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads
A Fresh Start: Iowa’s New Laws for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

A Fresh Start: Iowa's New Laws for 2024
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas

By Israel Ojoko

From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
10 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
14 seconds
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
26 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
27 seconds
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
34 seconds
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
49 seconds
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
1 min
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
1 min
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
1 min
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app