Perthshire Woman on Trial for £67K Benefits Fraud, Caught Running 5Ks

In a striking case unfolding at Perth Sheriff Court, Annette Bond, a silversmith from Stanley, Perthshire, faces accusations of defrauding the government of £67,062.50 in disability benefits over nearly a decade. Despite claiming severe mobility impairments due to multiple sclerosis diagnosed in 2004, Bond was observed engaging in regular 5k runs, casting doubt on her stated condition.

Surveillance Reveals Discrepancy

Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) fraud investigator Scott Hodge outlined the surveillance operation that led to Bond's exposure. Over a ten-day period in 2017, Bond was filmed leaving her home in high-visibility running attire and completing 5k runs in under 30 minutes, a feat inconsistent with her claims of needing support for walking. The surveillance, initially planned to extend from May to August 2017, was halted early due to the overwhelming evidence collected against Bond. Hodge's testimony highlighted the stark contrast between Bond's confident, unassisted running and her claims of poor balance and risk of dizzy spells on her benefit claim form.

Evidence and Testimonies Challenge Claims

Further testimonies challenged Bond's narrative of disability. Her mother, Elizabeth Bond, and a work colleague depicted her as physically active, with regular running sessions and participation in a Christmas dance without any visible support or impairment. These accounts, alongside surveillance footage, formed a compelling body of evidence suggesting Bond's physical abilities had significantly improved, contrary to her assertions to the DWP.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

Annette Bond, 49, stands accused of fraudulently obtaining enhanced care and mobility payments from the DWP by failing to report an improvement in her condition. Bond denies the charges of fraudulently obtaining £67,062.50 in benefits between April 2009 and November 2018 and not informing the DWP of a change in her circumstances. The trial, presided over by Sheriff William Wood, continues to unravel the details of this case, raising questions about the oversight and verification processes in disability benefit allocations.