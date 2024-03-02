Perry Barr Stadium Joins Forces with Home Run Hounds to Home Retired Greyhounds

In a significant move for animal welfare, Perry Barr Stadium has partnered with Home Run Hounds to support the homing of retired greyhounds, showcasing a notable collaboration between sports venues and animal rescue organizations. This partnership underscores Arena Racing Company's dedication to the well-being of greyhounds post-retirement, offering a brighter future for these animals with the help of a 200-strong volunteer network.

Building a Better Future for Retired Greyhounds

With three homing centres across the Midlands, Home Run Hounds now benefits from the support of Perry Barr Stadium, which will sponsor 10 kennel spaces. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Arena Racing Company to ensure that greyhounds retiring from its five UK venues find loving homes. Tracey Parbery, director of Home Run Hounds, expressed hope that this collaboration would encourage more families to consider adopting a retired greyhound, highlighting the breed's suitability as pets and their low exercise requirements compared to other working breeds.

Dispelling Myths, Promoting Adoption

Home Run Hounds is committed to changing public perceptions about retired greyhounds, often misunderstood for their exercise needs. The organization's efforts extend beyond adoption, involving care home visits, community engagement, and support for individuals with disabilities. This partnership with Perry Barr Stadium is seen as a crucial step in promoting the welfare of retired greyhounds, aligning with both organizations' values centered on animal care and welfare.

Comprehensive Support for a Noble Cause

Chris Black, general manager at Perry Barr Stadium, praised the partnership as a vital contribution to the stadium's commitment to greyhound welfare. This collaboration, bolstered by additional support from the Greyhound Retirement Scheme, aims to connect retired racing stars with loving homes, ensuring they enjoy a healthy and happy retirement. Home Run Hounds' dedication to finding suitable families for these dogs plays a pivotal role in fulfilling this mission, making it easier to place greyhounds in environments where they can thrive.

The partnership between Perry Barr Stadium and Home Run Hounds symbolizes a growing recognition of the importance of animal welfare in the sporting community. It sets a precedent for other venues to follow, highlighting the potential for sports organizations to play a significant role in promoting the well-being of animals beyond their athletic careers. As this collaboration takes root, it paves the way for a brighter future for retired greyhounds, ensuring they receive the love and care they deserve after their racing days are over.