Percor Capital Pledges 1 Million GBP for Hotel Indigo Dundee Revamp

The investment firm Percor Capital, the proprietor behind Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites Dundee, has announced a commitment of 1 million GBP towards the refurbishment of their dual-branded IHG site nestled in the heart of Dundee. The plans for renovation encompass the introduction of a fresh, sophisticated hotel bar christened Eighteen Twenty-Two, a tribute to the hotel's historical roots as Dundee's earliest and at one point, the world's largest linen mill, established in the eponymous year.

Eighteen Twenty-Two: A Nod to History, A Toast to the Future

The Eighteen Twenty-Two bar is a significant highlight of the refurbishment plan. It is set to become a hotspot for whisky connoisseurs, offering a diverse library of whiskies with an emphasis on regional malts. A selection of locally-produced gins and specially curated cocktails that spotlight local brands and ingredients further underscore the hotel's commitment to fostering and showcasing local businesses.

Enhancements Beyond the Bar

Beyond the bar, the hotel is also focusing on enhancing the ambience and utility of its lobby. The planned improvements include outfitting the lobby with co-working spaces, creating an environment that is not just welcoming but also functional for guests who need a comfortable space to work during their stay. Additionally, the hotel plans to expand its parking facilities, addressing the practical needs of its guests.

Commitment to Quality and Local Heritage

The refurbishment operation is scheduled to commence in early February, with a target completion date set around Easter. Jean-Pierre Permutt, a director at Percor Capital, expressed his enthusiasm over the investment, which follows five successful years since the hotel's inauguration. He sees it as a testament to Percor Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality and preserving the local heritage. Manny Baber, the general manager, underscored the hotel's commitment to enhancing guest experiences. The introduction of local brands and house favorites at the bar, coupled with the promise of boutique stays and upscale dining, aims to provide a comprehensive, luxurious experience within the confines of the hotel property.