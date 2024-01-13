en English
Automotive

Pensioner’s Pothole Plight: A Tale of Nottinghamshire’s Deteriorating Roads

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
In the quaint village of Kings Clipstone, nestled near Mansfield, resides 81-year-old pensioner David Collinson – a man with a grievance that resonates with many a British driver. Having shelled out over £2,000 on repairs to his BMW X5, Collinson points a firm finger of blame at the scourge of potholes plaguing Nottinghamshire’s roads.

The Unseen Toll of Potholes

Collinson bought his BMW X5 in 2015, a solid vehicle with a modest 42,000 miles under its belt. However, in February 2022, an unforeseen setback struck – the car’s air suspension failed, necessitating a tow to the nearest garage. The hefty repair bill, which exceeded £2,000, left Collinson in no doubt that the culprit was the pitfall-ridden state of local roads. He singled out Mansfield Road, Peafield Lane, and Chesterfield Road as particularly egregious examples of the pothole problem.

A Widespread Concern

Collinson’s ordeal is not an isolated case. The deteriorating condition of the roads in Nottinghamshire has been a persistent issue, causing not only financial strain but also potential danger to drivers. This concern extends beyond private vehicles. The risk that such road conditions pose to emergency vehicles is a sobering thought. In Gedling, local campaigners have taken to documenting the worst offending potholes in a digital calendar, highlighting the urgent need for attention.

The Council’s Response

Nottinghamshire County Council, tasked with the upkeep of these roads, has acknowledged the Herculean task at hand. Councillor Neil Clarke, the council’s transport and environment cabinet member, concedes that repairing the flood-damaged roads is a significant challenge. Despite this admission, drivers like Collinson see little improvement on the ground. Two years on, and the potholes still persist, leaving local residents to bear the brunt of their vehicles’ wear and tear. The council has yet to comment on Collinson’s individual case, but it’s clear that the issue of potholes remains a pressing concern for Nottinghamshire’s drivers.

Automotive United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

