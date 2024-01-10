Penny Lane: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Newest Rookie Advocates for Inclusivity

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit welcomes English model Penny Lane as its newest rookie, marking a significant milestone in her modeling career. Co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, Lane will grace the pages of the highly anticipated 60th anniversary edition slated for release in May.

Advertisment

From Cheshire to International Stardom

Born and raised in Cheshire, England, Lane embarked on her modeling journey at the tender age of 16. The announcement of her selection for the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue brought her to tears, marking the fulfillment of a long-standing dream. Lane's debut photoshoot for the magazine, a picturesque setting in Portugal, saw her adorned in a white tie-up swimsuit, embodying the essence of elegance and power.

Editor-in-Chief MJ Day lauds Lane for her authenticity and her passionate advocacy for inclusivity within the modeling industry. Lane's selection is a testament to Sports Illustrated's commitment to diversity and representation. Reflecting her vibrant personality, Lane's photoshoot with the magazine is anticipated to be a testament to her journey to self-discovery and inner strength.

A Holistic Path Beyond Modeling

Beyond her modeling prowess, Lane is a certified holistic health coach. She firmly believes that beauty and well-being are intrinsically linked to inner strength and radiance. Lane leverages her platform to destigmatize mental health issues, inspire self-love, and promote a balanced lifestyle. With a following of over 300,000 on Instagram, Lane shares her life experiences, beauty tips, mental health journey, and modeling pursuits, serving as an inspiration for women worldwide.