Penmaenuchaf Hotel: A New Contender for Best Rooms in Wales

In the heart of Snowdonia, near the Welsh town of Dolgellau, a new contender has emerged for the title of best hotel rooms in Wales. The Penmaenuchaf hotel, a project of love for owners Neil and Zoe Kedward, is already garnering attention for its unique blend of comfort and design.

Designing a Masterpiece

Acquired in 2022, the Kedwards commissioned renowned designer Nicola Harding for a sensitive renovation. The initial phase has resulted in four top-floor family-friendly rooms, each a testament to Harding's playful design sensibilities. Features such as vaulted ceilings and marble bathrooms elevate these rooms into spaces of luxurious comfort amidst the historical and mythological landscape of Wales.

A Taste of Wales

The dining experience at Penmaenuchaf is another feather in its cap. Head Chef Thomas Hine, with his focus on local produce, has been instrumental in transforming traditional dishes with a cosmopolitan touch. The result is an exquisite dining experience that's already attracting famous faces and rave reviews.

Service with a Personal Touch

Guests at Penmaenuchaf are treated with a level of service that effortlessly switches between Welsh and English, balancing formality with a friendly approach. This personalized treatment extends to all guests, ensuring an experience of equal respect and seriousness.

While Penmaenuchaf may lack the traditional family facilities like a pool or kids' club, the enchanting surroundings of the hotel and the character it exudes offer a different kind of adventure for families. The allure of the nearby market town of Machynlleth, with its shops, festivals, and art galleries, and the captivating mountain Cadair Idris, contribute to a magical experience that has left a lasting impression on visitors.