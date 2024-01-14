en English
Business

Pendle Hill Properties Bolsters Team with New Hires, Aims for Growth in 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:37 am EST


Pendle Hill Properties, a family-owned estate and lettings agency with operations in Ribble Valley, Burnley, and Pendle, has announced the onboarding of two new staff members.

Nicki Wilkinson and India Whelan Join Pendle Hill Properties

Nicki Wilkinson and India Whelan have recently joined the team at Pendle Hill Properties, contributing to the company’s expansion. Nicki will be stationed at the Longridge office, while India will operate from the Read office.

Nicki, a prominent figure in Longridge, brings a wealth of local knowledge to the team, stemming from her active involvement as the captain of both the Longridge Cricket Club and Longridge Hockey Club. Her understanding of the area and established reputation are anticipated to aid in the agency’s operations.

India Whelan Embarks on Her Real Estate Career

On the other hand, India Whelan is kickstarting her professional journey through an apprenticeship with Pendle Hill Properties. She is eager to deepen her understanding of the property market and aims to contribute to the agency’s services effectively.

Managing Director’s Outlook for 2024

Andrew Turner, the Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, expressed his optimism regarding the company’s growth and the value these new team members will bring. He highlighted Nicki’s local standing and India’s zeal to learn as promising indicators for a successful year ahead in 2024.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

