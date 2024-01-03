Pembrokeshire Planning Committee Likely to Reject Crymych Petrol Station Redevelopment

In the quiet Welsh village of Crymych, a contentious proposal is looming. The Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee is set to consider a plan for the demolition and replacement of the existing petrol station. The brainchild of Mr James of Siop Y Frenni, the proposal aims to rectify the current building’s construction flaws and insufficient internal floorspace which fail to meet modern retail needs.

Stirring Controversy

Despite the plan’s promise of a new, expanded station and store, complete with four electric vehicle charging points and the same number of fuel pumps, it finds itself mired in controversy. Planners have recommended refusal of the application for a variety of reasons. They argue that the proposed development lacks justification, could potentially harm the vitality of Crymych and its neighboring settlements, and may have a detrimental effect on local residences.

The Co-operative Connection

Further adding to the controversy is the proposed operator of the new convenience unit. NISA, a subsidiary of the Co-operative Group Limited, has been named as the intended occupant. The presence of a major retail player in a small village is already raising eyebrows and contributing to the divisive nature of this proposal.

Challenging Retail Dynamics

The proposed redevelopment also finds itself at odds with a Regional Retail Study indicating no capacity for new convenience floorspace in Pembrokeshire. Moreover, planners have criticized the applicant’s failure to assess the impact on existing convenience retail provisions in Crymych and potential ramifications for the nearby settlements. This lack of consideration has only fueled the arguments against the project, leading to its expected rejection by the planning committee.