en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pembrokeshire Planning Committee Likely to Reject Crymych Petrol Station Redevelopment

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Pembrokeshire Planning Committee Likely to Reject Crymych Petrol Station Redevelopment

In the quiet Welsh village of Crymych, a contentious proposal is looming. The Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee is set to consider a plan for the demolition and replacement of the existing petrol station. The brainchild of Mr James of Siop Y Frenni, the proposal aims to rectify the current building’s construction flaws and insufficient internal floorspace which fail to meet modern retail needs.

Stirring Controversy

Despite the plan’s promise of a new, expanded station and store, complete with four electric vehicle charging points and the same number of fuel pumps, it finds itself mired in controversy. Planners have recommended refusal of the application for a variety of reasons. They argue that the proposed development lacks justification, could potentially harm the vitality of Crymych and its neighboring settlements, and may have a detrimental effect on local residences.

The Co-operative Connection

Further adding to the controversy is the proposed operator of the new convenience unit. NISA, a subsidiary of the Co-operative Group Limited, has been named as the intended occupant. The presence of a major retail player in a small village is already raising eyebrows and contributing to the divisive nature of this proposal.

Challenging Retail Dynamics

The proposed redevelopment also finds itself at odds with a Regional Retail Study indicating no capacity for new convenience floorspace in Pembrokeshire. Moreover, planners have criticized the applicant’s failure to assess the impact on existing convenience retail provisions in Crymych and potential ramifications for the nearby settlements. This lack of consideration has only fueled the arguments against the project, leading to its expected rejection by the planning committee.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
In a recent turn of events, a delegation from the Adani Group, led by the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani, and Ashish Rajvanshi of Adani Defence and Aerospace, held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy. The meeting was aimed at discussing potential business ventures in the state. However,
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
Trane Technologies Outperforms Market: Unveiling the Power of Compounded Returns
53 seconds ago
Trane Technologies Outperforms Market: Unveiling the Power of Compounded Returns
Kering Reveals Trading Activity for Second Half of 2023
2 mins ago
Kering Reveals Trading Activity for Second Half of 2023
PlayLab Inc Debuts MadHappy's First Flagship Store: A New Benchmark in Retail Experience
22 seconds ago
PlayLab Inc Debuts MadHappy's First Flagship Store: A New Benchmark in Retail Experience
American Beacon Funds Undergoes Transformation Post Significant Transaction
27 seconds ago
American Beacon Funds Undergoes Transformation Post Significant Transaction
Cummins Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes Amid Energy Transition
47 seconds ago
Cummins Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes Amid Energy Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
20 seconds
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
Reform UK Rejects Electoral Pact with Tories, Threatening Conservative Election Hopes
35 seconds
Reform UK Rejects Electoral Pact with Tories, Threatening Conservative Election Hopes
City of Stirling to Host NBL's 3x3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024
2 mins
City of Stirling to Host NBL's 3x3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024
Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare
2 mins
Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment
2 mins
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment
Evangelical Lawyer Jay Sekulow Fights to Keep Trump on Ballots
2 mins
Evangelical Lawyer Jay Sekulow Fights to Keep Trump on Ballots
Brad Holmes' 1000-Goal Milestone Features in Top 10 Sports Stories of 2023
3 mins
Brad Holmes' 1000-Goal Milestone Features in Top 10 Sports Stories of 2023
Tejasvi Surya Urges Union Minister's Intervention for Full-Time BMRCL MD Appointment Amidst Project Delays
3 mins
Tejasvi Surya Urges Union Minister's Intervention for Full-Time BMRCL MD Appointment Amidst Project Delays
The Underestimated Role of Skincare in Cancer Recovery
3 mins
The Underestimated Role of Skincare in Cancer Recovery
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
34 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
35 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app