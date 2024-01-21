Peel Ports Pays Out £22M to Whittaker Family Amid Shipping Surge

In a year marked by global disruptions and escalating shipping rates, Peel Ports, the United Kingdom's second-largest port operator, paid out £22 million in dividends to the Whittaker family, part of a total £88.9 million distributed to its investors. The company's earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared from £299.7 million to £330.9 million, despite industrial action at the Port of Liverpool and worldwide disturbances triggered by the Ukraine war.

Shipping Segment Drives Revenue Growth

The company's shipping segment witnessed a significant revenue surge of 48.2%, driven by higher charter and bunker rates. This increase played a crucial role in boosting the group's operating profit by nearly a fifth to £228.1 million. With sales escalating 12% to £696 million, Peel Ports handles 70 million tonnes of cargo annually, cementing its position as a key player in the UK's maritime industry.

Peel Group and the Whittaker Family

The Peel Group, the majority shareholder of Peel Ports, is owned by the Whittaker family and steered by billionaire John Whittaker. He is renowned for developing Peel Holdings in the 1970s and 80s, a group that has since evolved into a prominent force in the national property and transport sector. The Whittaker family's £22 million dividend payout is a testament to the company's successful year, despite the myriad challenges it faced.

Company's Growth and Future Plans

A spokesperson for Peel Ports emphasized the company's consistent year-on-year growth and its strategy of re-investing for operational capability. The company's robust performance significantly contributes to regional economies and enhances the UK's trade opportunities. Peel Ports remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality, aligning its operations with the global push towards sustainable practices in the shipping industry.