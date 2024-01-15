en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Peel NRE Proposes Major Development for Fiddlers Ferry Site in Warrington

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Peel NRE Proposes Major Development for Fiddlers Ferry Site in Warrington

Peel NRE, a leading property and infrastructure company, has initiated public engagement to gather feedback on its proposed development plans for the Fiddlers Ferry site in Warrington. The company’s future-focus for this large brownfield site, acquired from SSE in 2022, spans a timeline of 10 to 15 years.

Revitalizing Fiddlers Ferry

The development framework projects a mixed-use plan, which incorporates the construction of 860 homes and 4 million square feet of industrial space. This move is aimed at addressing the regional shortage of manufacturing and logistics floorspace. Upon completion, the project is estimated to generate approximately 6,750 jobs, delivering a significant boost to the local economy.

Space Allocation and Green Initiatives

The site, sprawled over 800 acres, will allocate 250 acres for industrial purposes and 368 acres as public open space. It’s noteworthy that 10% of the site is designated as Green Belt land, reflecting Peel NRE’s commitment to environmental sustainability within their development plans.

Community Consultation and Collaboration

The consultation process for the framework will remain open until Sunday, February 11. The aim is to engage the community in refining the plans, fostering a sense of involvement and ownership. In addition to public engagement, Peel NRE is collaborating with a host of advisors, including Turley, Open, Arcadis, Deetu, and Curtins, to shape the scheme.

In preparation for the ambitious project, Peel has already taken significant steps, including submitting plans for the first phase of employment space and demolishing four of the site’s eight cooling towers last year.

0
United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
23 seconds ago
From Victim to Beacon: Han-Son Lee's Journey to Redefine Fatherhood
In a quiet corner of Barnet, London, Han-Son Lee’s narrative is a testament to the transformative power of parenthood. Shaped by the scars of an abusive father and nurtured by the resilience of a single mother, his journey reflects the metamorphosis of a victim into a beacon of modern fatherhood. Breaking Free from the Chains
From Victim to Beacon: Han-Son Lee's Journey to Redefine Fatherhood
Burlesque the Musical Expands UK Tour Amid High Demand
41 seconds ago
Burlesque the Musical Expands UK Tour Amid High Demand
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
3 mins ago
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
FTSE 100 Declines, UK Property Market Surges Amid Economic Uncertainties
27 seconds ago
FTSE 100 Declines, UK Property Market Surges Amid Economic Uncertainties
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
35 seconds ago
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Declassified Documents Reveal Johnny Adair's Role in Drumcree Standoff
36 seconds ago
Declassified Documents Reveal Johnny Adair's Role in Drumcree Standoff
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
7 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
21 seconds
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
28 seconds
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
29 seconds
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
36 seconds
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
38 seconds
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
50 seconds
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
1 min
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
31 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app