Peel NRE Proposes Major Development for Fiddlers Ferry Site in Warrington

Peel NRE, a leading property and infrastructure company, has initiated public engagement to gather feedback on its proposed development plans for the Fiddlers Ferry site in Warrington. The company’s future-focus for this large brownfield site, acquired from SSE in 2022, spans a timeline of 10 to 15 years.

Revitalizing Fiddlers Ferry

The development framework projects a mixed-use plan, which incorporates the construction of 860 homes and 4 million square feet of industrial space. This move is aimed at addressing the regional shortage of manufacturing and logistics floorspace. Upon completion, the project is estimated to generate approximately 6,750 jobs, delivering a significant boost to the local economy.

Space Allocation and Green Initiatives

The site, sprawled over 800 acres, will allocate 250 acres for industrial purposes and 368 acres as public open space. It’s noteworthy that 10% of the site is designated as Green Belt land, reflecting Peel NRE’s commitment to environmental sustainability within their development plans.

Community Consultation and Collaboration

The consultation process for the framework will remain open until Sunday, February 11. The aim is to engage the community in refining the plans, fostering a sense of involvement and ownership. In addition to public engagement, Peel NRE is collaborating with a host of advisors, including Turley, Open, Arcadis, Deetu, and Curtins, to shape the scheme.

In preparation for the ambitious project, Peel has already taken significant steps, including submitting plans for the first phase of employment space and demolishing four of the site’s eight cooling towers last year.