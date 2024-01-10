Peanut: The Pub-Crawling Tomcat of Chatteris

Meet Peanut, an endearing ginger tomcat that has become a recognizable figure in the pub scene of Chatteris, Cambridgeshire. With a penchant for pub-crawling, Peanut’s exploits have earned him the status of a local celebrity, making his presence a familiar sight at local drinking establishments. His most frequented watering hole? The George Hotel, a place that has not only welcomed him but has gone the extra mile to ensure his comfort.

Peanut’s Journey from Home to Pub

Owned by Helen Wilson, Peanut was adopted at a tender age of seven weeks. After a period of staying indoors, curiosity led the feline to the doors of the George Hotel. Despite Helen’s efforts to keep him at home, Peanut’s love for the pub remained undeterred. His recurring visits turned him into a regular, marking the beginning of his pub-crawling adventures.

The George Hotel: A Second Home

It was about six months ago when Diane Maher, the landlady of the George Hotel, first noticed Peanut’s unflagging presence. An animal lover herself, Maher watched as Peanut, the once-stray visitor, slowly transformed into a cherished part of the pub’s ambiance. She installed a bed for Peanut in the back lobby, providing him with a warm, cozy place to relax. The festive season saw Peanut receiving a special Christmas stocking, a testament to his special place in the pub and the hearts of its patrons.

A Social Media Star

Peanut’s notoriety goes beyond the confines of the George Hotel. His fame has spilled over to social media, where he has amassed quite a following. Pictures of his pub adventures feature regularly on Facebook, earning him a fan base that extends beyond the locals. Adding to his growing popularity is his frequent visit to the Chatteris Working Men’s Club’s smoking area, where he has made quite an impression on the regulars.

In a world where the charm of local pubs often hinges on their unique stories, Peanut’s pub-crawling antics have added a delightful twist. He has become an integral part of the local pub scene, his presence adding a dash of whimsy and warmth. It’s a tale that underscores the unexpected intersections of life, where a ginger tomcat named Peanut has become the cherished mascot of a community’s pub culture.