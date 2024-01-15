Peak District National Park Bolsters EV Charging Infrastructure

The Peak District National Park, a haven of natural beauty, has taken a decisive step towards greener transportation. The park has bolstered its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with the launch of five new twin charging points. These installations are the fruit of the Recharge in Nature partnership between BMW UK and National Parks UK.

Strategically Positioned Charging Stations

The newly installed charging stations are strategically located at Millers Dale Station, Parsley Hay Bike Hire Centre & Car Park, and the Moorland Visitor Centre at Edale. The chargers at Millers Dale Station and Parsley Hay are open to the general public, promoting cleaner transportation among visitors and locals alike. Meanwhile, the chargers at Edale are reserved for guests staying at the Fieldhead Campsite.

Boosting EV Infrastructure

Each of these charging points can power two vehicles simultaneously, doubling the impact of each station. With this addition, the total number of chargers established in UK National Parks now stands at 36. The ultimate aim of this initiative is to set up charging points in all 15 National Parks by the end of the three-year partnership with BMW.

Emily Fox from the Peak District National Park Authority and Graham Biggs from BMW UK both highlighted the advantages of the new chargers, including the enhanced availability of low-emission travel options for the park's visitors and residents.