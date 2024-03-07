Peacocks Store Closure in Ashford's County Square Marks Another Retail Loss

Peacocks, a well-known retail chain, has announced the closure of its two-storey unit in Ashford's County Square shopping centre, scheduled for March 23. This decision comes as a significant blow to the already struggling shopping centre, especially after the store had recently reopened following essential electrical works. Staff and customers alike were taken by surprise, with shelves beginning to empty and the top floor already closed off to the public.

Background to the Closure

The looming closure of the Peacocks store in Ashford's County Square follows a period of uncertainty for the retailer. In 2020, amidst the global pandemic, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, the owner of the Peacocks brand, contemplated closing 50 of its stores nationwide, including the Ashford branch. Although that decision was later reversed, saving the store temporarily, the latest announcement marks an unfortunate return to plans for downsizing. The closure is set against a backdrop of recent closures within the shopping centre, including Select and The Body Shop, further eroding the retail landscape of County Square.

Impact on the Community and Economy

The closure of the Peacocks store not only affects the employees who will find themselves without jobs but also has broader implications for the Ashford community and local economy. With fewer retail options available, residents may be forced to travel to nearby cities for shopping, potentially reducing local spending and economic activity. This event underscores the ongoing challenges faced by brick-and-mortar stores in adapting to the changing retail environment, exacerbated by the pandemic's economic effects.

Looking Ahead

As the Peacocks store in Ashford prepares to shut its doors for the last time, questions arise about the future of County Square and the wider retail sector in Ashford. With the next nearest Peacocks stores located in Dover and Maidstone, loyal customers will have to travel further for their shopping needs. This closure serves as a reminder of the fragile state of retail in post-pandemic times and the need for innovative solutions to revitalize local shopping centres and support the economy.

The story of Peacocks in Ashford is more than just a tale of another store closing; it's a reflection of the broader challenges facing the retail industry and the communities that depend on it. As County Square loses yet another tenant, the future of retail in Ashford hangs in the balance, prompting a reevaluation of how shopping centres can adapt to survive and thrive in a rapidly changing world.