Pc Steven Austin Faces Disciplinary Tribunal for On-Duty Misconduct, Ignoring Emergency Call

In an unfolding drama within Sussex Police, Pc Steven Austin is currently under scrutiny at a disciplinary tribunal, accused of prioritizing personal affairs over emergency responsibilities. Allegedly, Austin missed a crucial emergency call due to being engaged in a sexual encounter with his ex-girlfriend while on duty. This incident, which reportedly occurred on November 23, 2021, has sparked debate over professional ethics and the importance of duty within law enforcement circles.

Details of the Allegation

The tribunal heard that Austin allegedly visited his ex-girlfriend's home in Eastbourne during his shift and spent approximately one and a half hours there. During this period, he failed to respond to a Grade 1 emergency call involving a store manager in distress following a robbery. The seriousness of the situation demanded an immediate police response, yet Austin was unreachable, raising concerns about the prioritization of personal engagements over professional duties.

Investigation and Evidence

An investigation into the matter revealed that doorbell footage and phone mapping confirmed Austin's presence at the ex-girlfriend's residence. Despite his defense, claiming a mere 13-minute stay, further evidence brought to light by the ex-girlfriend and corroborated by her current partner painted a different picture. The ex-girlfriend's initial claims, coupled with her mental health considerations and subsequent refusal to participate in the hearing, add layers of complexity to the case.

Implications and Professional Standards

The allegations against Pc Steven Austin, if proven, could constitute gross misconduct, warranting dismissal. This case underscores the critical importance of adhering to professional standards and the potential consequences of personal decisions on public service effectiveness. As the tribunal continues, the law enforcement community and the public await a resolution that reaffirms the paramountcy of duty and integrity within the police force.