PAVO Distributes £420,000 in Grants to Boost Local Communities in Powys

The Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) has given a significant boost to 17 community organizations in Powys by disbursing over £420,000 in grants. This funding, courtesy of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, aligns with the Levelling Up agenda and seeks to invigorate the local communities. The grants are diverse, designed to cater to a wide range of projects that include art events, food education, skills development, and community asset transformation.

Menter Iaith Maldwyn Initiative and Growing Food Together

Among the beneficiaries of this funding is the Menter Iaith Maldwyn initiative, which received a generous £33,778. The initiative, aptly named ‘Celebrating the Treasures of Montgomery’, will use the funds to organize art events connected to the 2024 Urdd National Eisteddfod in Meifod. In Newtown, the ‘Growing Food Together’ project will receive £18,069 to help Cultivate educate residents on growing and cooking their own food affordably. This initiative is a direct response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Qube Community Group and LLANI Ltd

In Llanfyllin, the Qube community group was awarded £48,769 to foster skills development. Additionally, LLANI Ltd secured £10,000 to explore the feasibility of transforming a former pub in Llanidloes into a community asset. This project, if successful, would provide a significant boost to the local community.

The Powys SPF Local Partnership Role

The Powys SPF Local Partnership, backed by Powys County Council’s Regeneration Team, oversees these grants. Their role is a testament to the UK government’s commitment to invest in community and place development, transport, cultural heritage, tourism, climate action, cost of living, and community connectivity. Councillor David Selby underscored the importance of these grants in contributing to a stronger, fairer, and greener Powys.

Clair Swales, PAVO CEO, expressed satisfaction with the support provided to various groups, anticipating clear progress within the next year. She emphasized that the grants cover a broad spectrum of projects, including woodland improvement, the use of refurbished buildings, museum marketing, community art, outreach services, heritage trail development, and community engagement. Queries regarding the fund can be directed to PAVO.