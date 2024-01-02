en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

PAVO Distributes £420,000 in Grants to Boost Local Communities in Powys

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
PAVO Distributes £420,000 in Grants to Boost Local Communities in Powys

The Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) has given a significant boost to 17 community organizations in Powys by disbursing over £420,000 in grants. This funding, courtesy of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, aligns with the Levelling Up agenda and seeks to invigorate the local communities. The grants are diverse, designed to cater to a wide range of projects that include art events, food education, skills development, and community asset transformation.

Menter Iaith Maldwyn Initiative and Growing Food Together

Among the beneficiaries of this funding is the Menter Iaith Maldwyn initiative, which received a generous £33,778. The initiative, aptly named ‘Celebrating the Treasures of Montgomery’, will use the funds to organize art events connected to the 2024 Urdd National Eisteddfod in Meifod. In Newtown, the ‘Growing Food Together’ project will receive £18,069 to help Cultivate educate residents on growing and cooking their own food affordably. This initiative is a direct response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Qube Community Group and LLANI Ltd

In Llanfyllin, the Qube community group was awarded £48,769 to foster skills development. Additionally, LLANI Ltd secured £10,000 to explore the feasibility of transforming a former pub in Llanidloes into a community asset. This project, if successful, would provide a significant boost to the local community.

The Powys SPF Local Partnership Role

The Powys SPF Local Partnership, backed by Powys County Council’s Regeneration Team, oversees these grants. Their role is a testament to the UK government’s commitment to invest in community and place development, transport, cultural heritage, tourism, climate action, cost of living, and community connectivity. Councillor David Selby underscored the importance of these grants in contributing to a stronger, fairer, and greener Powys.

Clair Swales, PAVO CEO, expressed satisfaction with the support provided to various groups, anticipating clear progress within the next year. She emphasized that the grants cover a broad spectrum of projects, including woodland improvement, the use of refurbished buildings, museum marketing, community art, outreach services, heritage trail development, and community engagement. Queries regarding the fund can be directed to PAVO.

0
United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr. Sara Advocates Sustainable Weight Loss Over Quick Fixes

By Geeta Pillai

Courageous Victim Leads to Conviction of Sexual Offender on London Underground

By Geeta Pillai

UK Government Announces Progress in Managing Immigration and Asylum Claims

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Burnley's Newfound Resilience: A Shift in Narrative?

By Salman Khan

WisdomTree Announces Final Terms for Crude Oil ETP Securities Offer ...
@Business · 4 mins
WisdomTree Announces Final Terms for Crude Oil ETP Securities Offer ...
heart comment 0
Yan Dhanda Urges Ross County to Convert Draws into Victories

By Salman Khan

Yan Dhanda Urges Ross County to Convert Draws into Victories
Lou Sanders: From Comedy to Skating in Dancing On Ice 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Lou Sanders: From Comedy to Skating in Dancing On Ice 2024
Historic Chester Townhouse Awaits New Chapter as Auction Date Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Chester Townhouse Awaits New Chapter as Auction Date Approaches
Manchester United Terminates Sergio Reguilon’s Loan Early Amid Defensive Injury Crisis

By Salman Khan

Manchester United Terminates Sergio Reguilon's Loan Early Amid Defensive Injury Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Defends 'Bidenomics' and Denies Corruption Allegations
39 seconds
Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Defends 'Bidenomics' and Denies Corruption Allegations
Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar Addresses Pakistan's Challenges and Reforms
1 min
Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar Addresses Pakistan's Challenges and Reforms
Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan Ready for a Thrilling Clash
2 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan Ready for a Thrilling Clash
Salihu Lukman Criticizes Nigerian Political Parties, Calls for Functional Democracy
2 mins
Salihu Lukman Criticizes Nigerian Political Parties, Calls for Functional Democracy
31-Year-Old Arson Case Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Karnataka
2 mins
31-Year-Old Arson Case Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Karnataka
Kenya's Health Revolution: The Rise of Primary Care Networks
2 mins
Kenya's Health Revolution: The Rise of Primary Care Networks
FDA Issues Warning over Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food Contamination
2 mins
FDA Issues Warning over Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food Contamination
Prolonged Fasting Before Heart Exam May Be Unnecessary, Study Finds
2 mins
Prolonged Fasting Before Heart Exam May Be Unnecessary, Study Finds
Dr. Sara Advocates Sustainable Weight Loss Over Quick Fixes
2 mins
Dr. Sara Advocates Sustainable Weight Loss Over Quick Fixes
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
53 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
1 hour
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app