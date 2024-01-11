Pavo Acquires Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited: A Strategic Leap in the Equine Sector

In a significant move in the equine sector, Pavo, a part of ForFarmers, has acquired Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited, a renowned brand primarily active in the UK and Ireland. The acquisition has resulted in ForFarmers UK Holdings Ltd taking complete control of Thunderbrook, with the purchase of 100% of the company’s shares. The merger is a significant stride in Pavo’s international expansion strategy, promising further growth in the region.

Thunderbrook: A Reputable Brand with Diverse Offerings

Thunderbrook boasts a diverse offering of conventional and organic feed products, supplements, and herbs for horses and ponies. With a turnover of GBP 3 million in 2023, the brand has a well-established distribution network across the UK and Ireland. This includes specialist wholesalers, retailers, and a strong online presence, making it a valuable acquisition for Pavo.

Alignment of Product Lines and Distribution Channels

The product lines of Pavo and Thunderbrook align closely, with both companies having developed their own product concepts while outsourcing production to ForFarmers and other third-party producers. Pavo stands to benefit from the acquisition by gaining access to Thunderbrook’s extensive distribution channels. This strategic move is likely to accelerate Pavo’s growth in the market.

Leadership Remarks on the Acquisition

Aart Freriks, Director of Pavo, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, stating it aligns with Pavo’s international expansion strategy. Similarly, Dr. Deborah Carley, Director of Thunderbrook, welcomed the acquisition and believes it will elevate the company’s natural and organic horse feeds.

ForFarmers: Committed to the Future of Farming

ForFarmers, an international feed solutions provider for the livestock farming industry, reaffirms its commitment to sustainable agriculture through its mission ‘For the Future of Farming’. The company is a prominent feed producer in Europe, operating across several countries with an annual sales volume of approximately 9 million tonnes of animal feed. In 2022, ForFarmers reported revenues of about €3.3 billion and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.