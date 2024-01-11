en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Pavo Acquires Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited: A Strategic Leap in the Equine Sector

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Pavo Acquires Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited: A Strategic Leap in the Equine Sector

In a significant move in the equine sector, Pavo, a part of ForFarmers, has acquired Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited, a renowned brand primarily active in the UK and Ireland. The acquisition has resulted in ForFarmers UK Holdings Ltd taking complete control of Thunderbrook, with the purchase of 100% of the company’s shares. The merger is a significant stride in Pavo’s international expansion strategy, promising further growth in the region.

Thunderbrook: A Reputable Brand with Diverse Offerings

Thunderbrook boasts a diverse offering of conventional and organic feed products, supplements, and herbs for horses and ponies. With a turnover of GBP 3 million in 2023, the brand has a well-established distribution network across the UK and Ireland. This includes specialist wholesalers, retailers, and a strong online presence, making it a valuable acquisition for Pavo.

Alignment of Product Lines and Distribution Channels

The product lines of Pavo and Thunderbrook align closely, with both companies having developed their own product concepts while outsourcing production to ForFarmers and other third-party producers. Pavo stands to benefit from the acquisition by gaining access to Thunderbrook’s extensive distribution channels. This strategic move is likely to accelerate Pavo’s growth in the market.

Leadership Remarks on the Acquisition

Aart Freriks, Director of Pavo, expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, stating it aligns with Pavo’s international expansion strategy. Similarly, Dr. Deborah Carley, Director of Thunderbrook, welcomed the acquisition and believes it will elevate the company’s natural and organic horse feeds.

ForFarmers: Committed to the Future of Farming

ForFarmers, an international feed solutions provider for the livestock farming industry, reaffirms its commitment to sustainable agriculture through its mission ‘For the Future of Farming’. The company is a prominent feed producer in Europe, operating across several countries with an annual sales volume of approximately 9 million tonnes of animal feed. In 2022, ForFarmers reported revenues of about €3.3 billion and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

0
Agriculture Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
33 mins ago
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Three transition year students from Ballymahon Vocational School in Co. Longford, Ireland, have submitted a project to the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition exploring the effectiveness of cow collars. Grace Cassell, Keira Hopkins, and Lára Flood, all 16 years old and hailing from farming backgrounds, designed this project to ascertain whether cow collars
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
53 mins ago
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
55 mins ago
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
36 mins ago
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
38 mins ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
50 mins ago
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
3 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
7 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
10 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
11 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
11 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
12 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
18 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
19 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
21 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
25 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app