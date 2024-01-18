Paula Nickolds to Leave Sainsbury’s for CEO Role at The White Company

Paula Nickolds, the general merchandise boss at Sainsbury’s, is poised to exit the company for a new role as the CEO of The White Company. After serving Sainsbury’s for nearly three years, Nickolds will be leaving behind a legacy of growth in fashion own-brands and brand partnerships. Her departure ushers in a new era for The White Company, with Nickolds set to replace Mary Homer, who has led the company as CEO for close to seven years.

Nickolds’ Impact at Sainsbury’s

Nickolds’ stint at Sainsbury’s has been marked by significant progress in the company’s fashion sector. Her leadership has been instrumental in developing Sainsbury’s fashion own-brands and forging important brand partnerships. Recognizing her contributions, Sainsbury’s praised Nickolds for her values-driven leadership and her role in strengthening their brands. She leaves behind a robust team, ready to carry forward her work.

Transition at Sainsbury’s

With Nickolds’ departure, Sainsbury’s has announced a reshuffle within its ranks. Graham Biggart, presently serving as the chief transformation officer, will absorb Nickolds’ responsibilities. Simultaneously, Matt Leeser will step into the role of general merchandise commercial director. These changes come as part of a larger restructuring strategy that Sainsbury’s is implementing to further accelerate its transformation and performance.

New Dawn for The White Company

Nickolds’ move to The White Company signals a new chapter for the lifestyle brand. She replaces Mary Homer, who has been lauded for her transformational leadership and steering the company through the tumultuous pandemic period. Chrissie Rucker, the founder of The White Company, expressed her admiration for Nickolds’ retail experience in lifestyle, home, and fashion, and her values-driven leadership, foreseeing a promising future for the company under Nickolds’ stewardship.