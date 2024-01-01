en English
Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive for Sexual Assault

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive for Sexual Assault

Renowned singer and television personality, Paula Abdul, has filed a lawsuit against British TV executive, Nigel Lythgoe, alleging two instances of sexual assault during their collaboration on the popular television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ Lythgoe has denied the allegations, calling them false and offensive.

The Legal Stance

The lawsuit was filed under the California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, a law that allows civil suits in sexual assault cases to proceed even after the statute of limitations has expired. Abdul is suing Lythgoe for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence, citing severe emotional distress and other injuries as a result of the alleged assaults.

(Read Also: UK Ministry of Defence Faces Scandal Amid Surge in Assault Allegations)

The Alleged Incidents

Abdul claims that the first assault took place in an elevator during the early seasons of ‘American Idol,’ while the second assault occurred on the couch of Lythgoe’s Los Angeles home following a work dinner. Fearing the loss of her job, Abdul reported the incidents to her representatives but did not take further action at the time.

(Read Also: Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe)

Broader Context

The lawsuit comes amidst a larger movement within the entertainment industry and beyond, where individuals are coming forward to address and seek justice for instances of sexual misconduct and assault. Abdul’s lawsuit names Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc., and Dance Nation Productions Inc. as defendants. In addition to the assault allegations, the lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe and the named companies of discrimination in terms of compensation and benefits compared to Abdul’s male colleagues.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

