Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive for Sexual Assault

Renowned singer and television personality, Paula Abdul, has filed a lawsuit against British TV executive, Nigel Lythgoe, alleging two instances of sexual assault during their collaboration on the popular television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ Lythgoe has denied the allegations, calling them false and offensive.

The Legal Stance

The lawsuit was filed under the California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, a law that allows civil suits in sexual assault cases to proceed even after the statute of limitations has expired. Abdul is suing Lythgoe for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence, citing severe emotional distress and other injuries as a result of the alleged assaults.

The Alleged Incidents

Abdul claims that the first assault took place in an elevator during the early seasons of ‘American Idol,’ while the second assault occurred on the couch of Lythgoe’s Los Angeles home following a work dinner. Fearing the loss of her job, Abdul reported the incidents to her representatives but did not take further action at the time.

Broader Context

The lawsuit comes amidst a larger movement within the entertainment industry and beyond, where individuals are coming forward to address and seek justice for instances of sexual misconduct and assault. Abdul’s lawsuit names Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc., and Dance Nation Productions Inc. as defendants. In addition to the assault allegations, the lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe and the named companies of discrimination in terms of compensation and benefits compared to Abdul’s male colleagues.

