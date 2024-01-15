Paul Mescal: The Rising Star’s Fear of Fame from ‘Gladiator 2’

Paul Mescal, the young and talented Irish actor, has been candid in his recent interview, expressing his apprehension on the potential fame that might come his way with his lead role in the much-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, ‘Gladiator’. The actor, who is set to portray the character of Lucius, the secret son of Russell Crowe’s character Maximus, in the upcoming ‘Gladiator 2’, fears that the magnitude of the fame might lead to a profound depression.

The Fear of Fame and Desire for Normality

Best known for his role in ‘Normal People’, Mescal has always valued the ability to live without the constant glare of recognition. The 27-year-old actor does not aspire to attain the same level of celebrity as his predecessors in the original ‘Gladiator’, such as Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. Instead, he cherishes experiences like meeting new people in bars or attending parties without the apprehension of being treated differently. He even expressed that if the increased level of fame impacts his life, he might have to move on and do an ‘obtuse play’.

The Return of the Gladiator Series

The production of ‘Gladiator 2′ recently resumed after being put on hold due to a Hollywood actors’ strike. Under the direction of Ridley Scott, the sequel boasts a star-studded cast including Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi, among others. Mescal, for his part in the film, reportedly underwent a significant physical transformation, earning a whopping £6 million, and has been sharing glimpses of his fitness journey on social media.

Currently, the film is being shot across various locations including Morocco, the Sahara desert, Malta, and the UK. The much-awaited sequel to the 2000 film is expected to hit the theatres in late 2024, promising an epic cinematic experience for its global audience.