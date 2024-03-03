Paul Fosh Auctions Unveils Diverse Property Portfolio for March Sale: Investment Opportunities Galore

March's Paul Fosh Auctions online sale is set to captivate investors and homebuyers alike, showcasing a wide array of properties ranging from tenanted homes to development plots. Starting at midday on Tuesday, March 5, and concluding on Thursday, March 7, the auction includes a fire-damaged four-bedroom house in Pontllanfraith and a three-bedroom mid-terrace property in Newport, among others, signaling robust investment opportunities.

Varied Investment Options

The fire-damaged property, Cartref, on Llanarth Road, is listed with a guide price of £112,000-plus, offering a sizable semi-detached property ripe for modernization. Conversely, the three-bedroom, mid-terrace property at 6 Alfred Street, Newport, presents a turnkey investment, currently let at £580 per calendar month, with a guide price of £90,000-plus. These properties illustrate the auction's range, from fixer-uppers to immediate income-generating investments.

Development Potential and Unique Finds

Graig House in Rassau, Ebbw Vale, stands out with a guide price of £460,000-plus, offering development potential on its 1.83 acres, previously granted planning permission for additional units. Similarly, a development site in Rhymney, with planning permission for eight dwellings, is listed at £95,000-plus. Among the unique offerings is 1 Ferndale Cottages in Lydbrook, a cosy cottage with direct access to open woodland, listed at £129,000-plus, appealing to those seeking a holiday home or a tranquil residence.

Tenanted Properties and Affordable Investments

For investors focusing on tenanted properties, the auction includes several options like the two-bedroom flat in Ebbw Vale, listed at £67,000-plus, and a mid-link property in Newport with a guide price of £90,000-plus. These properties offer immediate rental income, demonstrating the auction's appeal to a broad spectrum of investors. Additionally, a substantial semi-detached residence in Newbridge, requiring upgrades but offering original features, is listed at £135,000-plus, catering to those willing to undertake improvement works for potential value increase.

The diverse portfolio presented by Paul Fosh Auctions in March caters to a wide range of buyers, from those looking to invest in rental properties to developers seeking land with planning permission. This auction underscores the vibrant property market's opportunities, offering something for every investor's taste and budget. As the auction date approaches, potential buyers are poised to capitalize on these unique investment chances, promising a dynamic and exciting sale.