Paul Draper Live: Mansun's 'Six' 25th Anniversary Tour Hits Northampton

April will mark a significant moment in the world of British rock as Paul Draper, the former lead singer of Mansun, embarks on a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's critically acclaimed album, 'Six'. The tour, which includes 11 dates across the UK, is set to culminate at Northampton's Roadmender on Wednesday, April 24. This event not only celebrates a milestone in Draper's career but also revisits an album distinguished by its ambitious blend of genres and thought-provoking lyrics.

A Timeless Record Revisited

'Six', Mansun's second studio album, was a bold departure from the conventional rock format, weaving together a tapestry of progressive rock, pop, electronica, and a myriad of literary and cultural references. From the haunting use of a Tchaikovsky sample to the inclusion of spoken words by Tom Baker, the legendary fourth Doctor Who, the album defied expectations. Its complex structure and thematic richness, touching on everything from religious skepticism to the works of Stanley Kubrick, earned it a place as a cult classic. Critics, including those from NME, lauded the album for its intricate composition and unique sound, encapsulating the essence of northern angst with a psychedelic twist.

Draper's Journey and Solo Success

Since Mansun's split, Paul Draper has not only preserved the legacy of the band's music but also forged his own path as a solo artist. His second solo album, 'Cult Leader Tactics', released in 2022, showcased his continued evolution as a musician and songwriter. The upcoming tour not only highlights the enduring appeal of 'Six' but also gives fans a chance to experience Draper's solo material, which echoes the innovative spirit of his work with Mansun. Accompanied by his full band and supported by the emerging Liverpool band Woo, Draper's performance at the Roadmender promises to be a memorable night for fans old and new.

Legacy and Influence

Mansun's influence on the British music scene of the late 90s cannot be overstated. With a discography that includes four albums and a series of highly regarded EPs, the band carved out a unique niche. Their music, characterized by its daring experimentation and thematic depth, continues to inspire a dedicated fan base and influence new generations of musicians. As Draper takes the stage to perform 'Six' in its entirety, the tour stands as a testament not only to the album's legacy but also to the enduring relevance of Mansun's music. Fans attending the Roadmender concert, with tickets priced at £25 before fees, will be part of a celebration that transcends mere nostalgia, commemorating a band that dared to be different.

As Paul Draper prepares to bring the iconic sounds of Mansun's 'Six' back to live audiences, this tour is more than a mere retrospective. It's an homage to a band that, through its experimentation and boldness, left an indelible mark on the music world. The Roadmender concert promises to be a night where past and present converge, offering fans a unique opportunity to revisit a seminal album and to experience the ongoing musical journey of Paul Draper.