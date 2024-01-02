en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Patty Hopkins and Other Architects Recognised in New Year Honours List

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Patty Hopkins and Other Architects Recognised in New Year Honours List

Renowned architect Patty Hopkins, co-founder of Hopkins Architects, has been awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) as part of the New Year Honours List, acknowledging her significant contributions to architecture. Hopkins’ notable works include the London 2012 Olympics Velodrome and Westminster Tube station. The award comes a year after the passing of her late husband, Michael Hopkins, who was knighted in 1995 and co-founded the firm with her in 1976. The couple was previously honored with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gold Medal for Architecture in 1994.

Industry Recognition

Nicholas Boys Smith, founder of Create Streets and chair of Office for Place, has been recognized with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his work in planning and design. Boys Smith has attributed his award to the collective efforts of his team and collaborators. Audley English, co-founder of the Society of Black Architects and the UK’s first West Indian architect, received an MBE for his achievements in architecture and sustainability, with a focus on innovative social housing and sustainable projects. English dedicated his award to his late mother, a Windrush migrant, who inspired him with resilience and belief.

Driving Diversity and Inclusion

Helen Fadipe, a planning consultant and founder of the BAME Planners Network, received an OBE for her services to town planning. Her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the planning profession in the UK and Ireland have been widely recognized, leaving her feeling honored and inspired. These recognitions underscore the importance of contributions to architecture, planning, and design, as well as the impact of diversity and sustainability in the field.

Other Honours

Samuel Ross, a British fashion designer, creative director, and artist, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to fashion. Ross is known for founding the fashion label A-COLD-WALL*, SR_A, and the Black British Artists Grants Programme. Meanwhile, Jordan William Hughes, a young architect from Barrow, won the Jacques Roguerie International Competition – An ‘Architecture and Innovation for Space’ Grand Prix Award for his conceptual designs of a space elevator. Hughes created the designs in his spare time without the use of AI and received a €10,000 cash prize at a ceremony in Paris.

0
United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emergency Services Respond to Collision on M11 Causing Significant Traffic Disruption

By Israel Ojoko

Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season

By Salman Khan

UK Tourism: A Strong Recovery in Sight, VisitBritain Forecasts for 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

UK Surpasses Energy Milestone: Powers All Homes with Renewable Energy

By BNN Correspondents

New Characters Rosalind and Joyce Join 'Call the Midwife' in Season 13 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
New Characters Rosalind and Joyce Join 'Call the Midwife' in Season 13 ...
heart comment 0
St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa

By Salman Khan

St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa
Coroner’s Warning: Transgender Treatment Delays Could Lead to More Deaths

By Hadeel Hashem

Coroner's Warning: Transgender Treatment Delays Could Lead to More Deaths
Man Admits to Causing Death in Accrington Bypass Crash

By Mazhar Abbas

Man Admits to Causing Death in Accrington Bypass Crash
The Range Expands Offerings with New Carpet and Flooring Department Amid Home Improvement Sales Surge

By Hadeel Hashem

The Range Expands Offerings with New Carpet and Flooring Department Amid Home Improvement Sales Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
30 seconds
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
40 seconds
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
44 seconds
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
56 seconds
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
57 seconds
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
1 min
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
1 min
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
1 min
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
1 min
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app