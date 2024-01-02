Patty Hopkins and Other Architects Recognised in New Year Honours List

Renowned architect Patty Hopkins, co-founder of Hopkins Architects, has been awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) as part of the New Year Honours List, acknowledging her significant contributions to architecture. Hopkins’ notable works include the London 2012 Olympics Velodrome and Westminster Tube station. The award comes a year after the passing of her late husband, Michael Hopkins, who was knighted in 1995 and co-founded the firm with her in 1976. The couple was previously honored with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gold Medal for Architecture in 1994.

Industry Recognition

Nicholas Boys Smith, founder of Create Streets and chair of Office for Place, has been recognized with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his work in planning and design. Boys Smith has attributed his award to the collective efforts of his team and collaborators. Audley English, co-founder of the Society of Black Architects and the UK’s first West Indian architect, received an MBE for his achievements in architecture and sustainability, with a focus on innovative social housing and sustainable projects. English dedicated his award to his late mother, a Windrush migrant, who inspired him with resilience and belief.

Driving Diversity and Inclusion

Helen Fadipe, a planning consultant and founder of the BAME Planners Network, received an OBE for her services to town planning. Her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the planning profession in the UK and Ireland have been widely recognized, leaving her feeling honored and inspired. These recognitions underscore the importance of contributions to architecture, planning, and design, as well as the impact of diversity and sustainability in the field.

Other Honours

Samuel Ross, a British fashion designer, creative director, and artist, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to fashion. Ross is known for founding the fashion label A-COLD-WALL*, SR_A, and the Black British Artists Grants Programme. Meanwhile, Jordan William Hughes, a young architect from Barrow, won the Jacques Roguerie International Competition – An ‘Architecture and Innovation for Space’ Grand Prix Award for his conceptual designs of a space elevator. Hughes created the designs in his spare time without the use of AI and received a €10,000 cash prize at a ceremony in Paris.