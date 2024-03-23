Pattie Boyd's Love Triangle with Clapton, Harrison Sparks £3M Auction Frenzy

Eric Clapton's handwritten love letters to Pattie Boyd, part of a collection that went under the hammer this week, reveal the intensity of the relationship that not only wooed Boyd away from George Harrison but also inspired iconic songs. The auction, spotlighting this famous love triangle, concluded with sales totaling nearly £3m, significantly surpassing pre-sale expectations and highlighting the enduring fascination with the 1960s and 70s counterculture.

Iconic Memorabilia Fetches Millions

The auction's centerpiece, the artwork for Derek and the Dominos’ 1970 album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs", chosen by Clapton and directly linked to his unrequited love for Boyd, ignited a bidding war, ultimately selling for £1,976,000, 33 times its estimate. Among other notable items were a handwritten love letter from Clapton, penned on the title page of John Steinbeck’s "Of Mice and Men", fetching £119,700, and the original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s "Mystical One", which sold for £47,800.

A Glimpse into a Cultural Epoch

Boyd, a pivotal figure in the 60s and 70s cultural revolution, provided through her collection a window into an era defined by its music, fashion, and shifting social norms. Her relationships with Harrison and Clapton, immortalized in some of the period's most beloved songs, underscore the personal stories behind the public personas. The collection's display at Christie’s London ahead of the auction attracted considerable attention, offering fans and collectors alike a rare insight into the intimate dynamics of these legendary figures.

Legacy and Reflection

Pattie Boyd's decision to auction these items reflects not only a desire to share a piece of music history but also underscores the continuing relevance of these figures in today's cultural landscape. As Boyd remarked on the auction's success, she expressed joy that these cherished items would find new homes, emphasizing the importance of living passionately and embracing adventure. The auction not only commemorated a significant chapter in music history but also celebrated the enduring legacy of the individuals involved.

The staggering sums fetched at the auction serve as a testament to the lasting impact of Boyd, Clapton, and Harrison on music and culture. Their stories, immortalized through song and now through these auctioned items, continue to captivate and inspire, ensuring their place in the annals of cultural history remains secure.