Patrick Grant’s CCOA: A Sustainable Revolution in Athleisure Wear

In an innovative step towards environmental sustainability, Patrick Grant, the owner of menswear brand E Tautz and social enterprise Community Clothing, has introduced a line of fully biodegradable athleisure wear – Community Clothing Organic Athletic (CCOA). The collection is a result of a five-year-long development process, conceived as a response to the ecological challenges posed by synthetic sportswear that is notoriously difficult to decompose.

Reviving the Vintage Spirit

CCOA’s athletic wear collection is inspired by natural materials used in sportswear until the late 1970s. It includes shorts, breathable T-shirts, and sleeveless running vests, all made from woven or knitted UK-certified organic cotton and natural rubber sourced from Austria. Grant faced challenges in production, particularly in finding alternatives to polyester thread and elastane, typically used for elasticity in sportswear. The solution was found in vintage sportswear, by sourcing and reverse-engineering them. The result is a range of durable, cotton-based alternatives with a retro aesthetic.

Colors and Performance

The clothes come in colors that evoke vintage varsity uniforms. Designed to perform well in both the gym and outdoors, they are a blend of style and function. The collection is available in black, red, or yellow, offering a bold yet classic palette to consumers.

Zero-Waste Lifecycle

At the end of their lifecycle, CCOA items can be composted. This process leaves no waste behind within a week to five months, depending on the specific item. It’s a stark contrast to the remnants of traditional sportswear that can pollute the environment for decades.

The initiative has received praise from stylist and environmental advocate Alex Carl for its innovative approach to sustainability. It represents a departure from the common practice of using recycled plastic, offering a truly earth-friendly alternative.