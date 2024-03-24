Passenger: Andrew Buchan's ITV Debut Blends Mystery with Stellar Cast

ITV's latest drama, Passenger, marks the screenwriting debut of Andrew Buchan, known for his role in 'Broadchurch', and stars Wunmi Mosaku as a determined detective in a quaint yet mysterious rural town. The narrative weaves through a labyrinth of local discontent, a missing person, peculiar accidents, and a revisited violent crime, setting a complex stage for Mosaku's character, Riya, to untangle.

Unfolding Mysteries and Americana Aesthetics

As the series unfolds, viewers are treated to a slow revelation of the central mystery, peppered with supernatural hints and centered around the troubled Wells family. Buchan's storytelling is rich with tantalizing moments, strategically cutting away at peaks of revelation to maintain suspense. Moreover, the show's distinct visual style, reminiscent of American small-town aesthetics, sets it apart from traditional British procedurals, adding a unique flavor to the enigmatic town of Chadder Vale.

Influences and Ambition

Despite its ambition to synthesize a myriad of TV crime tropes, Passenger risks feeling overstuffed with ideas. Buchan's narrative draws heavily from both British and American crime dramas, resulting in a familiar yet fragmented mix of elements. This approach, while ensuring a diverse and engaging plotline, challenges the series' ability to carve out a distinct identity amidst references to iconic shows like Twin Peaks and Broadchurch.

Strength in Character and Setting

Where Passenger excels is in its character development and setting. Mosaku's portrayal of Riya is both tough and empathetic, offering depth to the detective's pursuit of justice. The supporting cast, including David Threlfall and Hubert Hanowicz, enhance the narrative with compelling performances. The snowy backdrop of Chadder Vale, combined with the intrigue of its inhabitants, offers a picturesque yet eerie canvas for the unfolding drama. Despite its narrative excesses, Passenger houses the potential for a more refined exploration of crime and community.

While Passenger navigates through an overabundance of ideas, its core strengths in casting and visual storytelling offer a foundation for a gripping drama. The series stands as a testament to Buchan's ambitious debut and Mosaku's captivating lead performance, promising a journey worth following for fans of the genre.