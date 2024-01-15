en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme

The latest Government childcare scheme in England, set to provide 15 hours of free childcare for two-year-olds, has been met with significant difficulties. A survey by charity Pregnant Then Screwed (PTS) suggests that only 11% of parents have successfully procured the requisite code to participate in the initiative, which was scheduled to commence on April 1.

Technical Glitches and Insufficient Information

The online application process for the scheme has been mired in issues, leading to a wave of parental frustration. Parents report encountering an ‘endless loop’ on the website and receiving incorrect advice from the childcare helpline. Further, merely 55% of parents have found a provider who accepts the codes, and 34% remain uncertain if their preferred provider will, citing inadequate information from local authorities as the root of their uncertainty.

Underfunding Leads to Opt-Outs

Underfunding has led some providers to opt out of the new scheme and other Government initiatives. This has left parents like Georgina, a mother from Northamptonshire, concerned about affording childcare, even though she is eligible for funding. The ‘reconfirmation window’ concept is adding to the confusion. Parents cannot apply for a code until this window opens, which for some, may not occur until after the scheme’s launch date.

Concerns Over Code Submission Deadlines

PTS has highlighted concerns about providers setting code submission deadlines that precede parents’ reconfirmation windows. This is despite the Department of Education stating there should be no deadlines before March 31. Joeli Brearley, CEO of PTS, lambasted the scheme’s execution and the helpline’s inadequacy, noting that the charity has become a de facto childcare helpline.

Despite these issues, the Government remains committed to the scheme. It insists the application system is functional, with many parents receiving codes, and assures that all eligible parents will have access to their codes in a timely manner.

0
Education Social United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
20 seconds ago
Entrepreneurship: A Rising Path for Indian Graduates Amidst Startup Challenges
In the heart of India, a revolution is brewing within the hallowed halls of academia — a paradigm shift from traditional employment to entrepreneurship. As the nation grapples with a dip in IT sector campus placements and a funding crunch for startups, colleges and the government are fostering a culture of entrepreneurship through incubator programs
Entrepreneurship: A Rising Path for Indian Graduates Amidst Startup Challenges
ADU's Quantum Breakthrough: A Major Leap Towards Superconducting Quantum Computers
6 mins ago
ADU's Quantum Breakthrough: A Major Leap Towards Superconducting Quantum Computers
Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent
6 mins ago
Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
4 mins ago
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies
4 mins ago
Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies
Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO
6 mins ago
Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
22 seconds
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
23 seconds
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
27 seconds
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
32 seconds
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
44 seconds
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
55 seconds
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
1 min
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
3 mins
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
4 mins
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
15 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app