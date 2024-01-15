Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme

The latest Government childcare scheme in England, set to provide 15 hours of free childcare for two-year-olds, has been met with significant difficulties. A survey by charity Pregnant Then Screwed (PTS) suggests that only 11% of parents have successfully procured the requisite code to participate in the initiative, which was scheduled to commence on April 1.

Technical Glitches and Insufficient Information

The online application process for the scheme has been mired in issues, leading to a wave of parental frustration. Parents report encountering an ‘endless loop’ on the website and receiving incorrect advice from the childcare helpline. Further, merely 55% of parents have found a provider who accepts the codes, and 34% remain uncertain if their preferred provider will, citing inadequate information from local authorities as the root of their uncertainty.

Underfunding Leads to Opt-Outs

Underfunding has led some providers to opt out of the new scheme and other Government initiatives. This has left parents like Georgina, a mother from Northamptonshire, concerned about affording childcare, even though she is eligible for funding. The ‘reconfirmation window’ concept is adding to the confusion. Parents cannot apply for a code until this window opens, which for some, may not occur until after the scheme’s launch date.

Concerns Over Code Submission Deadlines

PTS has highlighted concerns about providers setting code submission deadlines that precede parents’ reconfirmation windows. This is despite the Department of Education stating there should be no deadlines before March 31. Joeli Brearley, CEO of PTS, lambasted the scheme’s execution and the helpline’s inadequacy, noting that the charity has become a de facto childcare helpline.

Despite these issues, the Government remains committed to the scheme. It insists the application system is functional, with many parents receiving codes, and assures that all eligible parents will have access to their codes in a timely manner.