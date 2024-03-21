Paramedic Students Tackle Zombie Apocalypse Scenario for Stress-Reduced Training

Paramedic students at Bournemouth University were given an unconventional training scenario, a zombie apocalypse, to hone their emergency response skills in a less stressful environment compared to traditional simulations of terrorist attacks or train crashes. This unique approach, utilizing film-grade special effects for injuries, was designed to prepare them for real-life emergencies by practicing on multiple, severely injured patients without the high stress of more realistic disasters.

Innovative Training Design

The training exercise was crafted with a 'tongue-in-cheek' approach to reduce stress among the 50 paramedic students participating. Organized by staff from Arts University Bournemouth, the scenario included a newsflash film briefing and multiple patients with serious, simulated injuries created using high-quality make-up and special effects. This method, according to paramedic lecturer Una Brosnan, aims to present a farcical premise with very real injury patterns, thereby making the learning process both enjoyable and educational.

Engaging Simulation Experience

Adam Bancroft, the programme leader and one of the organizers, highlighted the evolution of their simulation exercises, from alien invasions to Godzilla attacks, and now a zombie apocalypse. These creative scenarios are employed to capture students' attention and provide a unique opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge in practice. The simulation created an austere environment where students had to make critical decisions on patient care under resource constraints and distractions, simulating the unpredictability of real-life emergencies.

Collaborative Effort and Support

The exercise was a collaborative effort, involving second-year paramedic students, actors playing patients, and a make-up student providing realistic injury simulations. The university engaged Rapid Response, a charity that provides food stations during major incidents, to support the event. This simulation underscores the importance of innovative training methods in medical education, focusing on preparing students for the complexities and pressures of emergency medical services in a memorable and impactful way.

This unique training scenario demonstrates an inventive approach to medical education, blending realism with creativity to equip future paramedics with the necessary skills and resilience to handle emergencies effectively. By embracing such innovative methods, educational institutions can better prepare students for the unpredictable nature of emergency medical services, ensuring they are ready to face the challenges of their profession with confidence.