Paragon Cuts Five-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates for Landlords

Paragon, a prominent lending establishment, has made a significant move in the mortgage landscape by announcing a considerable reduction in their five-year fixed mortgage rates for landlords. The cuts, reaching up to 70 basis points, aim to enhance the borrowing capabilities of landlords.

A Shift in the Reference Rate

Paragon has trimmed its five-year reference rate from 5.5% to 5%. This change will inevitably impact the Interest Coverage Ratios (ICRs), a crucial element used to determine a landlord’s ability to cover mortgage payments with rental income. This adjustment is a direct response to the growing concerns of landlords over rising mortgage costs and new tax laws, as revealed by a recent survey conducted by digital mortgage lender, Molo.

Criteria Changes and Rate Reductions

The lending institution has introduced additional changes to its criteria, including adjustments to the rules regarding the minimum required experience for landlords and the maximum term for loans. Specifically, the rates have been lowered from 5.2% to 4.5% for single self-contained property purchases or remortgages, with a further reduction to 4.45% for properties possessing an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating between A and C. Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and Multi-unit blocks (MUBs) now enjoy rates set at 4.7%.

Simultaneously, Paragon has extended the maximum loan term from 25 to 35 years, and brought down the required landlord experience for HMO and MUB applications from three years to two. Other rate reductions include a drop from 5.94% to 5.39% for a fee-free five-year fixed mortgage, accompanied by a £750 cashback offer. For landlords holding properties rated EPC C or higher, the rate is slightly lower at 5.34%, while the rate for HMOs and MUBs sits at 5.59%.

Accessibility and Enthusiasm

These mortgage products, with up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV), are available to landlords operating through limited companies or in their personal names across England, Scotland, and Wales. Louisa Sedgwick, the Commercial Director at Paragon Bank, expressed her enthusiasm about starting 2024 with these attractive mortgage options for landlords, signalling a positive wave in the lending market.