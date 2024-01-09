en English
Business

Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy

In a strategic move to bolster profitability, Papa Johns, a leading pizza chain in the UK, is reportedly contemplating the shuttering of a significant number of its branches. Although the exact figure has not been officially announced, insiders estimate it to be around 100. This decision, focusing on the closure of low performing locations, is poised to send ripples through the UK high street, already grappling with the planned closure of eight Revolution bars.

Struggling High Street Takes Another Hit

Papa Johns currently operates a network of 524 branches countrywide and is in the process of critically assessing the growth potential of its restaurants. The UK, being the second-largest global market for the pizza chain, has seen the company emphasizing on optimizing restaurant operations and improving profitability. This potential closure is yet another setback for the UK high street, which has been recovering from the financial strain due to the cost-of-living crisis. The crisis has particularly affected the younger customer base of Revolution bars, leading to the planned closure of eight locations.

Best Trading Period Since 2019 Overshadowed by Revenue Drop

Despite the challenges, Papa Johns reported its most profitable Christmas trading period since 2019. However, the celebration was short-lived, as a drop in like-for-like revenue over a six-month period followed. The company is exploring opportunities for international growth and restructuring its business model to offer an enhanced value proposition to customers and franchisees. The focus remains on long-term, profitable growth and brand strength in key markets, including the UK.

Labour Tackles High Street Candy Store Issue

In related news, the Labour party has expressed intent to tackle the issue of American-style candy stores sprouting on the high street. These stores, often associated with shell companies and fabricated directors, have proliferated in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have capitalized on the struggles of high-street retailers and willing landlords, rapidly increasing in number.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

