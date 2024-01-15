en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PageGroup Reports Decline in Q4 and Yearly Gross Profit, Adjusts 2023 Operating Profit Forecast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
PageGroup Reports Decline in Q4 and Yearly Gross Profit, Adjusts 2023 Operating Profit Forecast

In a significant financial update, PageGroup plc, a leading professional recruitment firm, presented its financial outcome for the fourth quarter and the full year. The company reported a decline in its gross profit by 8.9% in constant currencies – a reduction equating to 237.3 million pounds – during the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the annual gross profit amounted to 1.01 billion pounds, marking a decrease of 6.4% in constant currencies.

CEO’s Perspective

CEO Nicholas Kirk attributed the year-on-year decline to a drop in job flow during the fourth quarter. However, he highlighted that the company had observed good activity levels despite this setback. Kirk also pointed out that these activity levels were not fully translating into gross profit due to lower levels of candidate and client confidence.

Looking Ahead

In light of the recent results, PageGroup has adjusted its expectations for the future. The company predicts its full-year 2023 operating profit to be slightly below the previously guided range of 120 million pounds to 125 million pounds. This comes as a reaction to persistently longer hiring times and weak demand for permanent hiring, which have been further exacerbated by unimproved hiring conditions in Asia, the UK, and the U.S.

Upcoming Announcement

PageGroup is set to announce its full year results on March 7, 2024, which are expected to provide a more comprehensive overview of the company’s financial health and future prospects.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
PCBL Records Stellar Growth in Q3: Net Profit Up by 52.6%
In a robust financial performance, PCBL, a leading corporate entity, has registered a significant uptick in its net profit for the third quarter. The profits soared by 52.6%, reaching ₹148 crore, in contrast to ₹97 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year. The company’s revenue also demonstrated a healthy growth of 21.5%,
PCBL Records Stellar Growth in Q3: Net Profit Up by 52.6%
Project Promissa: Revolutionizing Promissory Note Management
4 mins ago
Project Promissa: Revolutionizing Promissory Note Management
ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy: Q4 2023 Analysis and Insights
4 mins ago
ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy: Q4 2023 Analysis and Insights
Hungary's Construction Sector Experiences Significant Decline Amid Economic Challenges
3 mins ago
Hungary's Construction Sector Experiences Significant Decline Amid Economic Challenges
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
4 mins ago
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
Middle East Consultant Announces Inaugural Equality Diversity & Inclusion Awards
4 mins ago
Middle East Consultant Announces Inaugural Equality Diversity & Inclusion Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
3 mins
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
4 mins
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
4 mins
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
4 mins
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
4 mins
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
5 mins
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
6 mins
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
9 mins
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
10 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
17 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
59 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app