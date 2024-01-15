PageGroup Reports Decline in Q4 and Yearly Gross Profit, Adjusts 2023 Operating Profit Forecast

In a significant financial update, PageGroup plc, a leading professional recruitment firm, presented its financial outcome for the fourth quarter and the full year. The company reported a decline in its gross profit by 8.9% in constant currencies – a reduction equating to 237.3 million pounds – during the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the annual gross profit amounted to 1.01 billion pounds, marking a decrease of 6.4% in constant currencies.

CEO’s Perspective

CEO Nicholas Kirk attributed the year-on-year decline to a drop in job flow during the fourth quarter. However, he highlighted that the company had observed good activity levels despite this setback. Kirk also pointed out that these activity levels were not fully translating into gross profit due to lower levels of candidate and client confidence.

Looking Ahead

In light of the recent results, PageGroup has adjusted its expectations for the future. The company predicts its full-year 2023 operating profit to be slightly below the previously guided range of 120 million pounds to 125 million pounds. This comes as a reaction to persistently longer hiring times and weak demand for permanent hiring, which have been further exacerbated by unimproved hiring conditions in Asia, the UK, and the U.S.

Upcoming Announcement

PageGroup is set to announce its full year results on March 7, 2024, which are expected to provide a more comprehensive overview of the company’s financial health and future prospects.