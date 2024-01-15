en English
Business

Pagegroup Plc Lowers Profit Guidance Amid Global Confidence Dip

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
In the face of a global decline in client and candidate confidence, Pagegroup Plc, a prominent UK-based recruiter, has announced a reduction in its profit guidance. The firm now anticipates its full-year operating profit to fall ‘slightly below’ the previously projected range of 120 million to 125 million.

Profit Dips Amid Waning Confidence

Pagegroup, in its Q4 report, disclosed an 11% annual drop in gross profit, which settled at GBP237.3 million. Over the full year, the profit fell by 6.5% to GBP1.01 billion from a previous GBP1.08 billion. This decline in profit is attributed to protracted hiring times and a diminished demand for permanent hiring. Particularly, hiring conditions in Asia, the UK, and the US showed no signs of improvement, with a notable deterioration in Europe.

Other Players Feel The Heat

Pagegroup is not alone in this financial squeeze. Housebuilder Crest Nicholson also trimmed its profit outlook, now expecting a pretax profit of GBP41 million, down from the initially guided range of GBP45.0 to GBP50.0 million. Similarly, recruitment services company, Hays plc, has also cut down its profit forecast, which has led to an 8.5% decrease in its stock price.

The Broader Financial Landscape

The waning confidence affecting Pagegroup is a part of a larger financial panorama. Small-business optimism, bank-stock rallies, and earnings reports are all contributing to a convoluted image of the current economic environment. Despite the challenges, some firms are weathering the storm. For instance, Ashmore reported an increase in assets under management to USD54.0 billion in the three months leading up to December 31 from USD51.7 billion in the prior quarter.

The adjustment in Pagegroup’s profit guidance provides a glimpse into the complex dynamics of today’s global economic environment. It’s a reminder that even as some companies thrive, others are grappling with shifting market conditions and wavering confidence.

Business Economy United Kingdom
