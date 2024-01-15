Pagegroup Plc Cuts Profit Guidance Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

In a move reflecting the global economic uncertainties impacting the job market, Pagegroup Plc, the UK-based recruitment giant, has announced a cut in its profit guidance. The company now expects its full-year operating profit for 2023 to be slightly below the previously estimated range of £120 million to £125 million, a downward revision from the earlier forecast of £125 million to £130 million. This information was conveyed in a statement released through the Bloomberg Terminal, a globally recognized platform for business and financial news.

Declining Profits Amidst Economic Uncertainties

The last quarter of 2023 saw a decline in Pagegroup’s gross profit across all regions. The company points to low levels of confidence among clients and candidates as a key factor, resulting in a delay in hiring, particularly for permanent positions. Despite high activity levels, Pagegroup experienced a decline in job flow throughout Q4, leading to a drop in gross profit by 8.9% year-on-year to £237.7 million.

Challenging Trading Conditions Globally

Trading conditions have been challenging globally, with no signs of improvement in Asia, the UK, and the US. In fact, the situation has further deteriorated in Europe. Amidst these challenging conditions, Pagegroup made the tough decision to cut 224 jobs as a cost-saving measure. The company attributes this slower end to the quarter to customer uncertainty, amplified by the year-end salary reviews and bonuses.

The Broader Impact on Recruitment Industry

This revision in profit guidance by Pagegroup is not just a company-specific event, but a reflection of the challenges confronting the recruitment industry at large. As economic uncertainties continue to affect the job market worldwide, recruitment firms are grappling with longer hiring times and a weak demand for permanent hiring. The global hiring slowdown is manifesting in declining profits for these firms, signaling a need for adaptation and resilience in the face of these changing dynamics.