en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pagegroup Plc Cuts Profit Guidance Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Pagegroup Plc Cuts Profit Guidance Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

In a move reflecting the global economic uncertainties impacting the job market, Pagegroup Plc, the UK-based recruitment giant, has announced a cut in its profit guidance. The company now expects its full-year operating profit for 2023 to be slightly below the previously estimated range of £120 million to £125 million, a downward revision from the earlier forecast of £125 million to £130 million. This information was conveyed in a statement released through the Bloomberg Terminal, a globally recognized platform for business and financial news.

Declining Profits Amidst Economic Uncertainties

The last quarter of 2023 saw a decline in Pagegroup’s gross profit across all regions. The company points to low levels of confidence among clients and candidates as a key factor, resulting in a delay in hiring, particularly for permanent positions. Despite high activity levels, Pagegroup experienced a decline in job flow throughout Q4, leading to a drop in gross profit by 8.9% year-on-year to £237.7 million.

Challenging Trading Conditions Globally

Trading conditions have been challenging globally, with no signs of improvement in Asia, the UK, and the US. In fact, the situation has further deteriorated in Europe. Amidst these challenging conditions, Pagegroup made the tough decision to cut 224 jobs as a cost-saving measure. The company attributes this slower end to the quarter to customer uncertainty, amplified by the year-end salary reviews and bonuses.

The Broader Impact on Recruitment Industry

This revision in profit guidance by Pagegroup is not just a company-specific event, but a reflection of the challenges confronting the recruitment industry at large. As economic uncertainties continue to affect the job market worldwide, recruitment firms are grappling with longer hiring times and a weak demand for permanent hiring. The global hiring slowdown is manifesting in declining profits for these firms, signaling a need for adaptation and resilience in the face of these changing dynamics.

0
Business Europe United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
In a move that brings good tidings to game enthusiasts and shoppers alike, Woolworths has announced a 10% discount on a variety of gift cards, including the much-sought-after Nintendo eShop cards. The sale will run from January 17th to January 23rd, marking a week of lucrative shopping for those eyeing purchases on the eShop. Finding
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
1 min ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
2 mins ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
1 min ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
1 min ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
1 min ago
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
9 seconds
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
17 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
20 seconds
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
41 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
55 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
1 min
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
1 min
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
1 min
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app