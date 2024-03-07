Paddy McGuinness Plans Ultimate Bolton Tour for Ryan Reynolds, Ending with Iconic Chippy Tea

In an engaging discussion on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness shared his dream day out in Bolton for Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, should their football teams clash. McGuinness, a passionate Bolton Wanderers supporter, expressed his desire to show Reynolds, the owner of Wrexham A.F.C., around his hometown, culminating in a visit to the renowned Olympus chippy for a traditional meal.

Advertisment

A Tour of Bolton's Best

During the radio show, McGuinness revealed his personal selections for a tour designed for Reynolds, emphasizing local spots that hold special significance for him. From his home area of Daubhill to the bustling streets of downtown Bolton, McGuinness aimed to provide a genuine taste of Boltonian life. He specifically highlighted a visit to Shiffnall Street and the famous Olympus chippy, a place cherished by locals and McGuinness himself for its atmosphere and classic British fare.

Olympus Chippy: A Bolton Staple

Advertisment

Olympus, with its long-standing history since 1987, has become a landmark in Bolton for residents and visitors alike. Known for its elegant dining experience, complete with an in-house pianist and a menu featuring traditional fish and chips alongside the "Olympus Titan" dishes, the restaurant represents the quintessence of Bolton's culinary scene. McGuinness's choice underscores his intention to give Reynolds an authentic and memorable experience of his hometown.

McGuinness's Cheeky Banter and Future Plans

The conversation took a lighter turn as McGuinness joked about Roman Kemp possibly taking over as the host of the iconic ITV dating show, Take Me Out. His humorous remark about Kemp reviving the show served as a playful nod to both their entertainment careers. McGuinness's interaction with Kemp and the show's hosts highlighted his affable nature and his passion for connecting with others over shared hometown pride and the simple pleasures of a good chippy meal.

As the discussion wrapped up, the possibility of such a tour happening sparked interest and amusement among listeners, showcasing the unique charm and appeal of local British culture through the lens of celebrity encounters. McGuinness's plans for Reynolds, though hypothetical, reflect a deeper appreciation for community, tradition, and the bonds forged over shared experiences, even in the most unexpected of circumstances.