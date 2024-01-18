PACCAR Verdict Transforms UK Litigation Funding Landscape: What Lies Ahead in 2024?

In 2023, the litigation funding and legal assets sector of the UK underwent substantial transformations, largely driven by the Supreme Court's verdict in the PACCAR case. A transition from single case funding to secondary transactions and diversified portfolios of claims marked the market's maturation, supported by new capital inflows. Private equity firms and hedge funds, enticed by the uncorrelated nature of disputes and potential for high returns, have started pursuing co-investment opportunities more aggressively.

Emergence of New Funding Models

Law firm lending saw significant expansion as litigation funders began to offer a broader range of financial solutions. This included funding for establishing new law firms, acquisitions, and general working capital requirements. Amidst this diversification, single case funding continued to dominate, particularly in competition, securities, and financial services litigation. As Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related claims gain traction, a surge in their prominence is anticipated in 2024.

Insurance Products: An Integral Sector Component

Insurance products have evolved to become crucial to the sector, with a slew of new offerings designed to mitigate risk and protect investments. The implications of the PACCAR decision continue to mould the market, stirring discussions around legislative clarification on litigation funding agreement enforceability.

Regulatory Developments in Europe

The sector is keeping a close eye on regulatory shifts in Europe, following the EU Parliament's affirmative vote for regulation. This has led to a comprehensive study of the funding landscape being planned before any reforms are put into action. The European Litigation Funding Investment Market is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, with the market size forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 7.6 billion by 2032.

The UK litigation funding sector, evolving under the impact of the PACCAR verdict, regulatory alterations in Europe, and the emergence of new funding models, is primed for an intriguing 2024. With ESG-related claims expected to rise, and the integration of insurance products in the sector, the market landscape promises to be both dynamic and rewarding.