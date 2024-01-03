Oxford’s Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme: Cultivating Future Leaders

A week dedicated to cultivating leadership abilities in youth, The Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme hosted at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, welcomed ten students from forms 1 to 4, from December 16 to December 22. This program was an amalgamation of a variety of activities designed to cultivate leadership skills in the attendees, all inspired by the legacy of eminent Oxford-educated role models such as Malala Yousafzai, Emma Watson, Benazir Bhutto, and Nigella Lawson.

Unveiling The Programme’s Core

The program was a well-rounded one, incorporating drama workshops, critical thinking exercises, team building activities, sessions on university application and admissions processes, and public speaking workshops. Each activity was carefully curated to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding and experience of what it takes to be a leader in various spheres.

Leadership Inspired by Legacy

The program drew inspiration from some of the most respected Oxford-educated figures. Figures such as Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate who stood up for girls’ education in Pakistan; Emma Watson, an actress and activist known for her work on gender equality; Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation; and Nigella Lawson, an impactful English food writer and cooking show host. Their stories of resilience, courage, and leadership served as strong pillars throughout the program.

Fostering Future Leaders

Each activity in the program was structured to foster the qualities necessary to become effective leaders. The week-long experience was built on the premise that when students are exposed to the right stimuli, they can develop the skills and perspectives necessary to lead in their respective fields. Drawing from the stories of successful leaders and engaging in practical activities, the students were given a platform to explore their potential and prepare for their future roles as leaders.