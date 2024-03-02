Oxford's History of Science Museum Marks Centenary with 'About Time' Exhibition and Workshops

The History of Science Museum in Oxford is set to mark a significant milestone, its 100th anniversary, with a series of engaging events and the unveiling of the 'About Time' exhibition. This celebration not only honors the museum's rich heritage but also invites visitors to immerse themselves in the wonders of scientific discovery through hands-on activities and insightful lectures.

Celebrating a Century of Science and Discovery

Founded on the curious inclinations of Lewis Evans, who received a sundial at 17, the museum has since become a beacon of scientific exploration and education. Evans, alongside his friend Robert Gunther, emphasized the importance of preserving the history of science, leading to the creation of this esteemed institution. The museum, nestled in the original site of the world's first purpose-built museum, the Ashmolean, now boasts a collection that spans centuries of human ingenuity.

Among its prized possessions are Einstein's Blackboard, a 17th-century replica of John Dee's Holy Table, and Howard Florey's original penicillin culture. These exhibits, alongside an assortment of timekeeping and travel devices, not only narrate the story of scientific progress but also have inspired literary creations such as Philip Pullman's alethiometer in 'His Dark Materials'.

'About Time' Exhibition: A Journey Through Innovation

The centrepiece of the centenary celebrations, the 'About Time' exhibition, curated by Dr. Sumner Braund, offers visitors a chance to delve into the evolution of timekeeping and its pivotal role in scientific inquiry. This new physical and digital display aims to encapsulate the visionary spirit of Lewis Evans, from his initial fascination with a simple sundial to his lifelong dedication to amassing a globally significant collection of scientific instruments.

Dr. Braund, emphasizing the exhibition's intent, expressed hope that it would allow visitors to view the world through Evans' eyes, appreciating the blend of curiosity and commitment that founded the museum. The exhibition not only showcases the technological advancements in timekeeping but also highlights the museum's role in bridging the past with the present, fostering a deeper understanding of our shared scientific heritage.

A Day of Discovery at the Curious Collectors Event

In conjunction with the 'About Time' exhibition, the museum has also organized a 'Curious Collectors Event' at the Weston Library. This event, geared towards families and enthusiasts alike, will feature a variety of interactive workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to learn Arabic writing, try their hand at engraving, and discover more about the life and legacy of Lewis Evans.

Reflecting on the museum's centenary, Dr. Silke Ackermann, the museum's director, highlighted the institution's enduring mission to showcase how scientific achievements have addressed and answered the many questions we have about the world around us. Ackermann's remarks underscore the museum's commitment to celebrating ideas that transcend boundaries, reminding us of the universal nature of scientific inquiry.

As the History of Science Museum in Oxford steps into its next century, the 'About Time' exhibition and the accompanying events offer a poignant reminder of the enduring power of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration in advancing our understanding of the world. This centennial celebration invites us all to reflect on the shared legacy of scientific exploration and its capacity to inspire future generations.

For more details on the centenary celebrations and the 'About Time' exhibition, visit Home | History of Science Museum.