Oxford Pioneers Electric Bus Revolution in the UK

In a significant stride towards sustainable public transport, Oxford inaugurates a new fleet of 159 electric buses, positioning itself as a flag-bearer in the UK’s zero-emission public transport sector. Outrunning London, Glasgow, and Leicester, Oxford now prides itself on having a higher per capita count of electric buses.

A Unique Agreement

This initiative stems from a unique agreement wherein the local council assures private bus operators of reduced journey times in return for their investment in the electric fleet. The inaugural buses are set to commence service following a launch event, with plans to permit only zero-emission buses in the city center. The move is a dual-action strategy aimed at curbing congestion and enhancing air quality.

Funding the Green Leap

The £82.5m project is a collaborative endeavour, funded jointly by private operators Go-Ahead and Stagecoach, who contributed £43.7m. The council and government chipped in with additional funding, including a £32.8m grant from the Department for Transport’s Zebra scheme. The council’s commitment to improving bus journey times by at least 10% from 2019 levels is an essential part of this agreement.

Traffic Measures and Controversies

Supporting this commitment are traffic measures, including ‘bus gates’ and future traffic filters. Despite roadworks-induced delays and controversy surrounding low traffic neighborhoods (LTNs), the overarching strategy is to promote public and active transport. This transition of Oxford to an electric bus fleet sharply contrasts with the decision to deploy diesel trains for the new East-West railway line between Oxford and Cambridge.