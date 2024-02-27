Oxford Entrepreneurs Challenge LTN Benefits Amidst Business Struggles

In a recent development that has stirred both controversy and conversation, two Oxfordshire business owners have come forward to dispute claims made by Green councillor Emily Kerr regarding the positive impact of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) on local businesses. Contrary to Councillor Kerr's remarks, these entrepreneurs highlight the challenges and adverse effects they've encountered since the implementation of LTNs.

Advertisment

Voices from the Ground: Business Owners Speak Out

Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding LTNs in Oxford, Claude Mata, the proprietor of Love Coffee, and Linda Elms, owner of Hot Diggity Dawg, have shared their firsthand experiences, painting a picture quite different from the one portrayed by proponents of the scheme. Mata talks about the difficulty in retaining loyal customers and the additional strain of opening new outlets to mitigate the impact of LTNs and staffing woes. Similarly, Elms discusses the operational hurdles that LTNs have introduced to her dog-sitting service, necessitating increased staffing and additional vehicles to navigate around traffic restrictions.

Differing Perspectives: The Council and Councillor Kerr's Stance

Advertisment

Despite the grievances aired by local business owners, Councillor Emily Kerr remains optimistic, citing examples of businesses that have flourished in the wake of LTN installations. She encourages visits to East Oxford to witness its vibrant business scene firsthand. Meanwhile, Oxfordshire County Council defends LTNs as a means to foster safer, more comfortable streets for pedestrians and cyclists, positioning them as a pivotal part of broader efforts to reduce car dependency within the city.

Looking Ahead: The Future of LTNs in Oxford

The controversy surrounding LTNs is set against a backdrop of wider city planning initiatives, including the council's ambitious plans to enforce traffic filters and ANPR cameras to limit vehicle access across Oxford. With a decision on the permanency of LTNs expected later in the year, the discourse between business owners, residents, and policymakers continues to evolve, shaping the future of urban mobility and local commerce in Oxford.

As the city of Oxford navigates these contentious waters, the experiences of local entrepreneurs like Mata and Elms serve as a crucial reminder of the complexities involved in balancing urban development with the needs of the community. With an eye on the upcoming decision regarding LTNs, stakeholders across the spectrum remain engaged in a dialogue that will ultimately define the character and functionality of Oxford's streets.