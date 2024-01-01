Oxford Cheese Company Reinstates Cerne Abbas Giant’s Phallus After Backlash

In a move that stirred widespread controversy, The Oxford Cheese Company found itself in hot water for modifying the depiction of the renowned Cerne Abbas Giant on their vintage cheddar packaging, a decision seen by the public and media as ‘castrating’ the prehistoric geoglyph. The company faced criticism for removing the giant’s oversized phallus, a significant feature that contributes to its recognition.

Public Outcry over ‘Emasculating’ the Giant

Known for its large erect phallus, the Cerne Abbas Giant is a renowned hill figure in Dorset, England. Its distinctive feature was notably absent from the depiction on the Oxford Cheese Company’s packaging, a move that led to widespread backlash. Locals and businesses alike expressed their displeasure at what they perceived as an unnecessary and disrespectful alteration of cultural heritage.

Restoration of the Giant’s Manhood

In response to the controversy, the Oxford Cheese Company has reinstated the phallus to the giant’s depiction on their cheese packaging. The return of the giant’s manhood was confirmed by a spokesperson for the company, likely done to address the concerns raised and to maintain the historical accuracy of the iconic figure’s depiction. The head brewer at Cerne Abbas Brewery was among those expressing relief at the restoration.

The Ripple Effect of the Controversy

While the censored version of the label was only sold in one supermarket, it appeared on the websites of several farm shops and even on the Oxford Cheese Company’s own website. The controversy attracted attention and sparked discussion, underscoring the significance of cultural heritage and the role businesses play in its preservation. With the phallus now returned to the giant on their packaging, the Oxford Cheese Company is likely hopeful to put an end to the uproar and focus on their cheese production once more.

