Oxford Cheese Company Reinstates Cerne Abbas Giant’s Phallus After Backlash

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Oxford Cheese Company Reinstates Cerne Abbas Giant’s Phallus After Backlash

In a move that stirred widespread controversy, The Oxford Cheese Company found itself in hot water for modifying the depiction of the renowned Cerne Abbas Giant on their vintage cheddar packaging, a decision seen by the public and media as ‘castrating’ the prehistoric geoglyph. The company faced criticism for removing the giant’s oversized phallus, a significant feature that contributes to its recognition.

Public Outcry over ‘Emasculating’ the Giant

Known for its large erect phallus, the Cerne Abbas Giant is a renowned hill figure in Dorset, England. Its distinctive feature was notably absent from the depiction on the Oxford Cheese Company’s packaging, a move that led to widespread backlash. Locals and businesses alike expressed their displeasure at what they perceived as an unnecessary and disrespectful alteration of cultural heritage.

Restoration of the Giant’s Manhood

In response to the controversy, the Oxford Cheese Company has reinstated the phallus to the giant’s depiction on their cheese packaging. The return of the giant’s manhood was confirmed by a spokesperson for the company, likely done to address the concerns raised and to maintain the historical accuracy of the iconic figure’s depiction. The head brewer at Cerne Abbas Brewery was among those expressing relief at the restoration.

The Ripple Effect of the Controversy

While the censored version of the label was only sold in one supermarket, it appeared on the websites of several farm shops and even on the Oxford Cheese Company’s own website. The controversy attracted attention and sparked discussion, underscoring the significance of cultural heritage and the role businesses play in its preservation. With the phallus now returned to the giant on their packaging, the Oxford Cheese Company is likely hopeful to put an end to the uproar and focus on their cheese production once more.

United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

